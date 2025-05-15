Cuts to BBC World Service would be "music to the ears of dictators", says NUJ

The union's BBC World Service chapel has passed a motion highlighting ongoing concerns over funding, whilst calling for an end to the "annual cycle of uncertainty around budgets."

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) is alarmed at reports the BBC World Service has been asked to consider significant budget reductions over coming years.

A motion passed today by the union’s BBC World Service branch highlights the detrimental impact cuts at the broadcaster have had on the ability of audiences to access the trusted, independent journalism it produces.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"Without genuinely sustainable, long term funding of the BBC World Service, the crucial journalism produced by its dedicated teams remains under threat. Audiences should not accept a diminished offering at a time when access to credible journalism is absolutely essential around the world. If reports of further budgetary constraints are accurate, government must rethink plans and recognise the true scale of impact further cuts will have. "We need a concerted effort to agree a meaningful funding deal for the World Service, and call on Ministers to act swiftly and positively in engagement with the BBC."

The NUJ BBC World Service branch motion in full:

Journalists working for the BBC World Service are utterly dismayed by the reports that the government has asked the BBC to plan for deep cuts to the World Service budget and call on the government and the BBC to come to a long term agreement on a sufficient, sustainable, durable funding settlement for the World Service. We note that given the inflation the World Service faces across its global operations, the reported annual two per cent cut in cash terms demanded by ministers could mean a huge 25 per cent real terms reduction in World Service funding by the end of the decade, potentially resulting in reduced output and hundreds of skilled, valued journalists losing their jobs. Such cuts to the World Service would be music to the ears of dictators and the enemies of the free press around the world. In the face of global spiralling of polarisation, misinformation, disinformation and attacks on independent media, BBC World Service, especially its Language Services, has played a vital role in providing audiences with independent, trusted, impartial news and information. Multiple rounds of cuts at the World Service have had a detrimental impact, undermining the BBC's credible position as the source of trusted news for audiences and resulting in the rise of media outlets funded by Russian, Saudi and Chinese governments. We must also remind everyone that journalists working for several Language Services such as BBC Arabic, BBC Persian, BBC Russian, BBC Turkish, and BBC Burmese have been targeted, harassed, attacked and persecuted by authoritarian states, simply for doing their job. This is the huge personal price we, and in some cases even our family members, pay so we can fulfill our professional duty to serve our audiences. While the source of funding for the World Service in the future is a decision for policymakers, BBC World Service branch calls on the government, parliament and the BBC leadership to end this annual cycle of uncertainty around budgets, so we, as journalists, can focus on our mission of telling the truth; the truth that dictators do not want the people to hear.

