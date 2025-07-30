Submit Release
NUJ Branch July 2025

This month's edition contains features from Anna Lamche, winner of the Orwell Society/NUJ Young Journalists' Award, and Roger Mckenzie, co-chair of the Black Members' Council.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch.

  • Laura Davison on Reach redundancies, Ireland's Defamation (Amendment) Bill, and the George Viner Memorial Fund.
  • Anna Lamche on the Orwell Society/NUJ Young Journalists' Award.
  • Roger Mckenzie on the importance of anti-racism and the work of the Black Members' Council.
  • Updated reporting guidance from the Disabled Members' Council.

NUJ Branch July 2025

