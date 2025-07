The UK Home Office’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000 has been the subject of considerable debate, prompting a range of queries about the rights and responsibilities of journalists.

NUJ members must be allowed to report news freely and objectively. The exercise of editorial judgement cannot be undermined by the Home Office and the decision to proscribe Palestine Action does not prevent journalists from reporting on the activities of the organisation.

NUJ members are guided by the union’s Code of Conduct, which states that a journalist “at all times upholds and defends the principle of media freedom, the right of freedom of expression and the right of the public to be informed.”

The union affirms journalists’ fundamental rights to report and to protect their sources. This is intrinsically linked to the public’s right to be informed. It is the function of journalists to record news, to hold those in power to account and, in a democracy, to record divergent views and activities. NUJ members have a proud record of reporting without fear or favour and the union will continue to defend that right, as we have done consistently in the past.

The right to report includes bona fide newsgatherers and photographers covering assemblies, whether legal or illegal. Taking and publishing photographs of Palestine Action protests or placards does not in of itself constitute support for the group.

Below is guidance from the NUJ on covering proscribed organisations:

Review the NUJ code of conduct, which has established principles for UK and Irish journalism since 1936.

When working in the UK, aways carry your UK Press Card Authority (UKPCA) press card. This card can be issued to members by the NUJ and is recognised by the National Police Chief's Council. When working in Ireland, always carry your Republic of Ireland press card. This card can be issued to members by the NUJ and is recognised by the statutory agencies, police, and army. Remember that journalists are not obliged to grant access to their materials and footage when asked by police officers or other authorities

If covering an event organised by - or in support of - a proscribed organisation, it should be clear that you are there solely in a professional capacity as a newsgatherer. Be careful where you place yourself and distinguish yourself from the group’s activists and supporters as much as possible. Do not wear clothing or display iconography that could be perceived as support for the group or wider cause. If you exercise your right to protest, you cannot simultaneously claim to be an independent journalist covering the event.

Access the NUJ’s Journalists' Safety toolkit and report any incidents of abuse, harassment or intimidation against you using the NUJ's Journalists' Safety Tracker.

Ethical issues may arise in relation to editorial decisions. If you do have ethical concerns, you should feel able to raise them with your line manager or editor in the first instance. While the NUJ does not advise on specific editorial decisions, the Ethics Council hotline is a valuable resource. If you would like to discuss an ethical dilemma, you can contact the hotline by emailing [email protected] or phoning 0845 450 0864.

If you require urgent legal assistance, contact Thompsons’ emergency helpline on 0800 587 7530. If you have other concerns or queries, please contact your local union representative or relevant NUJ officer. If you’re unsure who to contact, please check the NUJ website.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

“The NUJ has noted increasing concern among members over reporting of Palestine Action. The union reminds members of their responsibilities and their rights. Journalists are entitled to do their job and the public is entitled to know what’s going on. "At home and abroad journalists have long had to navigate various forms of interference and censorship. There has been a worrying obstruction of freedom of expression, assembly, and association in the UK in recent years with the introduction of restrictive legislation around protests and strikes, plus the detention of numerous journalists under the Terrorism Act. As the unlawful raid on Asa Winstanley demonstrates, the NUJ will robustly defend its members when counter-terror legislation is abused to stifle press freedom. “There has also been increase in attempts to intimidate media workers covering public demonstrations - sometimes by organisers or participants. As a trade union we defend the right of our members to cover demonstrations without intimidation or interference – from whatever source. “We are acutely aware of the plight of journalists in Gaza. The proscription of Palestine Action comes as the starvation and targeting of journalists in Gaza by Israeli forces continues. At least 189 journalists have been killed in what is the deadliest war for media workers in recent history. The NUJ has consistently raised the mass killing of journalists with the UK government over the last 21 months and will continue to do so until the government acts. “We also continue to seek donations from our members to the IFJ Safety Fund.”

Return to listing