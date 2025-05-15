Submit Release
Ninth Circuit Panel, Once in Accord, Is Split on ‘Germane Reason’ Rule in Social Security Cases

Two judges of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday repudiated their recent concurrence in the view that the judicially crafted rule that administrative law judges hearing appeals from rulings of the commissioner of social security must set forth a “germane reason” for rejecting the views of lay witnesses.

