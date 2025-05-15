Column | Judicial selection in California and beyond

(Subscription required) Judicial selection is the process by which judges are chosen to serve on courts of record. As many observers of the American judicial system note, this process varies significantly by state and even within different court levels within a state--trial courts versus appellate courts, for example.

