Integrity Square Launches Financial Literacy Drills For The $8 Trillion HALO Sector

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Square, the leading financial advisory firm serving the $8.0 trillion Health, Active Lifestyle & Outdoors (HALO) sector, is proud to announce the launch of two new content formats designed to rapidly upskill entrepreneurs and executives: HALO Academy: 2-Minute Financial Drills & HALO Talks: Fast Breaks.

As the firm celebrates its 15th anniversary, this new initiative expands Integrity Square’s mission to empower HALO sector stakeholders through actionable insights drawn from years of M&A, strategic advisory, and growth capital expertise.

HALO Academy: 2-Minute Financial Drills

These rapid, high-impact videos presented by Founder Pete Moore, distill complex financial concepts into digestible two-minute segments—designed for busy founders, operators, and investors looking to sharpen their financial acumen. Each drill offers a sneak peek into the curriculum of the HALO Academy Executive Boot Camp, which has graduated over 400 executives since COVID. The next 5-class cohort runs from June 24 to July 2nd. Register at https://www.thehaloacademy.com

HALO Talks: Fast Breaks

Building on the success of the top-ranked HALO Talks podcast (549 episodes and counting), the new Fast Break format delivers very short (less than 10-minute), no-fluff interviews with leading voices across the HALO ecosystem. These quick-hit conversations provide powerful insights from founders, investors, and innovators—all in the time it takes to grab a coffee.

“Attention spans are shorter than ever, but the need for strategic, high-quality content is at an all-time high,” said Pete Moore, Founder & Managing Partner of Integrity Square. “That’s why our core HALO Talks podcasts are only 20-25 minutes long—and these new formats allow us to reach even more people, including those newer to the sector, with meaningful insights they can apply immediately.”

Where to Watch and Listen

• 2-Minute Financial Drills: Available on Integrity Square’s LinkedIn, HALO Talks website, and YouTube (@HALOTalks)

• HALO Talks Podcast: New episodes drop every Tuesday. Subscribe on Apple, Spotify, halotalks.com, or your favorite podcast platform.

