CRUNCH FITNESS Founder Doug Levine to Reveal Key Fitness Industry Secrets, Trends & Shifts at 'HALO Talks LIVE' podcast

Industry mogul will share ultimate insider perspectives in a live, intimate discussion of his epic journey from start-up founder to serial entrepreneur.

Doug Levine, rule-breaker, trend-setter and visionary pioneer behind fitness industry leader CRUNCH FITNESS sits down with host Pete Moore for a rare peek behind the trillion-dollar fitness industry. Levine will spill on his epic journey as a fitness entrepreneur, discuss key trends, and offer never-before-shared insights on the Health, Active Lifestyle, Outdoor (HALO) space.

WHAT: Doug Levine will discuss breaking the mold during the early days in a rare, candid interview conducted by HALO Talks podcast host Pete Moore. The ticketed event will take place at Sid's Gym and feature a live audience and online simulcast. HALO Talks is the leading B2B voice in the sector, with more than 500 interviews conducted since 2019.

WHO: Doug Levine, founder of Crunch Fitness and South Florida-based serial entrepreneurial behind Frida Baby, Big Move Properties and more. Pete Moore, HALO Talks podcast host & interviewer, and founder of Integrity Square, a 14 year leading M&A firm in the HALO space.

WHERE: Sid’s Gym, 149 West 27th Street, New York (Livestream at www.youtube.com/@sidsgym)

WHEN: Thursday, October 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Photo-op and pre/post-event reception.

