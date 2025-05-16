Northpark Welcomes National Pizza Chain Sbarro

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northpark is thrilled to welcome Sbarro as the newest addition to The Eatery. Sbarro began as an Italian salumeria in Brooklyn, New York in 1956 before evolving into a restaurant focused solely on pizza. Since opening, Sbarro has brought incredible pasta, salads, calzones and pizza to 630 eateries around 28 countries. The Northpark Sbarro location is only the second in Mississippi and the only one in Central Mississippi.

Sbarro at Northpark is now open and is excited to welcome customers. Shoppers can find Sbarro in The Eatery next to Hibachi Express. Guests that download the Sbarro app and sign up for their free rewards program will receive an immediate surprise gift from Sbarro.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Sbarro to The Eatery,” said Shawn Cochran, General Manager of Northpark. “Sbarro is a classic when it comes to pizza, and we know their pizza will be the perfect pick-me-up for shoppers and become a quick favorite.”

To learn more about Northpark, visit www.visitnorthpark.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn (@shopnorthparkms).

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by https://visitnorthpark.com/ or follow social media at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShopNorthparkMS/ Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS

#NorthparkNostalgia #NP40YearsofStyle

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.