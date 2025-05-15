'You Picked the Wrong One' — Starr Redd Drops Southern Soul Breakthrough 'Lick Back' Featuring Sir Charles Jones

“Starr Redd delivers every lyric like a testimony — fierce, honest, and unforgettable.”

A Bold, Soul-Stirring Anthem for Every Woman Who’s Had Enough

Every note I sing is wrapped in passion, pain, and power. This isn’t just music for me — it’s ministry, it’s healing, and it’s home.”” — Star Redd

ATLANTA, NC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising like a blazing fire from the heart of the Midwest, Starr Redd — born Tiffany Terry — storms onto the Southern Soul scene with her unapologetically fierce debut single, “Lick Back.” Written by her brother, country music star Jarvis Redd, alongside Southern Soul legend Sir Charles Jones, the track was produced by hitmaker 350 Beats and features Sir Charles Jones himself. It is already being hailed as the official 2025 anthem for women done with disloyalty and betrayal.A Milwaukee native, Starr Redd is a powerhouse vocalist whose musical roots stem from the church and whose sound has been sharpened by real-life trials. Raised on faith, family, and fortitude, she brings a raw, emotional storytelling style to the mic — turning pain into power with every lyric.Anchored by the bold and now-viral phrase, “You picked the wrong one to run game on,” “Lick Back” strikes a universal chord. It’s a no-holds-barred message to anyone who underestimated a woman’s strength. Starr doesn’t just sing about heartbreak — she declares a comeback.The track elevates even further with the smooth stylings of Sir Charles Jones, who seals the vibe with his signature line: “Drop that zero and get with this hero.” The result? A feel-good, take-your-power-back Southern Soul banger poised to take over summer playlists, dance floors, and backyard cookouts.Set for release on May 30, 2025, “Lick Back” marks Starr Redd’s electrifying entry into the music world. She is backed by Tony Mercedes Entertainment, a veteran powerhouse known for steering careers toward chart-topping success.This isn’t just a debut — it’s a statement. For every woman who’s cried behind closed doors and now walks boldly in her truth, “Lick Back” is a rallying cry. With bold lyrics, confident swagger, and undeniable charm, Starr Redd channels big sister energy with a best-friend-you-needed vibe — a fierce new voice ready to reign in Southern Soul.From anthems of independence to playful declarations like “Tall, dark, and handsome or a strong cowboy with a full beard,” Starr Redd is setting the tone for a new wave in the genre.Booking Contact:Tony Mercedes EntertainmentEmail: tonymercedes3000@gmail.com

