Southern Soul Phenom Catt Daddy Joins Forces with Urban Influencer Music Group

Southern Soul Star Catt Daddy Signs with Urban Influencer Music Group

Joining Urban Influencer Music Group is a game-changer for me. With their powerhouse team, I’m ready to take Southern Soul to the next level. Big moves ahead—let’s get it” — Catt Daddy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Influencer Music Group, the #1 platform for breaking independent artists, proudly announces the signing of Southern Soul sensation Catt Daddy. Known for his chart-topping single "2 Wrongs," Catt Daddy continues to make waves in the Southern Soul and Blues scene with his signature sound and undeniable talent.Catt Daddy's journey in the music industry began with his debut single, produced by Crown Town Records CEO Duane Dyer. The track quickly climbed the charts in 2024, solidifying his place as a force in the Southern Soul genre. Now, with Urban Influencer Music Group behind him, Catt Daddy is poised for even greater success.Urban Influencer Music Group, led by CEO Marv Mack, has established itself as the premier destination for independent artists seeking mainstream recognition. A senior music executive with over 30 years of experience, Marv Mack has worked with some of the biggest names and industry leaders, making Urban Influencer a powerhouse in artist development.Jeter Jones, Vice President of Southern Soul & Blues at Urban Influencer, shared his enthusiasm about the signing: “Catt Daddy is an outstanding artist with unlimited talent. He was the first choice as a signing, and the sky is the limit. We are excited to have him here and look forward to watching and helping his career grow. Welcome to the team.”Marv Mack, CEO of Urban Influencer Music Group, also expressed his excitement, stating, "Catt Daddy is very talented and creative and is one of the artists that won’t stay in a box. His versatility and passion for music make him a perfect fit for our platform."With a strong track record of hits and an unwavering commitment to his craft, Catt Daddy is ready to take his career to the next level under the guidance of Urban Influencer Music Group. Fans can expect new music, electrifying performances, and more chart-topping records in the near future.

Love My Southern Soul

