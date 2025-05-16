Children’s Book 'Finding Magic' Inspires a New Way of Teaching Children Emotions

Author Arshiya Jhunjhnuwala

A whimsical, research-backed children's book blends psychology and imagination for parents to help their children build emotional intelligence.

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the first lesson we taught children was not how to follow rules, but how to deal with feelings? This is the question that drives Finding Magic , a beautifully illustrated and emotionally intelligent children’s book by author Arshiya Jhunjhnuwala —a mother, social impact advocate, and education professional with deep roots in child development.Now available across platforms, Finding Magic is more than just a story—it’s a resource for families and educators alike. This children’s picture book (ideal for ages 5–9) introduces young kids to the foundations of emotional resilience, perspective-building, and self-reflection, in a way that’s age-appropriate and whimsical. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Singapore’s Holland Village, the story follows two sisters, Ava and Mia, who receive a mysterious glowing stone from a kind bookstore owner named Uncle Goat. Expecting magic that grants wishes, the girls are surprised to find something even more powerful: the ability to shift how they see and respond to life’s everyday challenges.The story is drawn from child psychology and social-emotional learning, backed by months of thoughtful development. The manuscript was shaped through focus groups with mothers, reviewed by both a child psychologist and a social psychologist. “If we can teach children to choose joy even when things don’t go their way, we’re giving them a superpower they’ll carry for life,” says Jhunjhnuwala.As schools and parents increasingly seek out children’s books that support mental wellness, Finding Magic answers a rising need in the market for literature that goes beyond simple morals. To align with its message of accessible learning, the book also carries a social mission: for every five copies sold, one is donated to a low-income school library in a developing country.For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:Follow Arshiya on Instagram for updates, behind-the-scenes moments, and insights on raising emotionally resilient kids through storytelling.

