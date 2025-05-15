CBP officers at San Diego ports of entry seize 28 parrots and 3 chickens, thwarting two suspected wildlife smuggling attempts

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa and San Ysidro Ports of Entry discovered 28 parrots, and three chickens suspected of being smuggled in two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred on April 30, at 11:29 a.m. at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry when CBP officers conducted a routine inspection and encountered a 51-year-old male. The man was driving a 2017 SUV and applying for admission to the United States from Mexico. After the initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver and vehicle to secondary inspection for further examination.

In secondary, a CBP officer requested the driver step out of the vehicle to conduct an inspection. As the driver stepped out of the vehicle, the officer observed unusual clothing bulges around the driver’s ankle. The officer conducted a safety pat-down and discovered six undeclared live parrots concealed within the driver’s boots. Officers detained the driver as they conducted a further inspection of the vehicle and discovered six additional undeclared parrots near the front passenger seat, two of which were deceased.

A parrot suspected of being smuggled into the U.S. is discovered by CBP officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The second incident occurred on May 4, at 11:32 p.m. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry when a 26-year-old-male was encountered applying for admission to the United States from Mexico in a 2015 SUV. The driver, the driver’s passengers, and vehicle were referred to the secondary inspection area for further examination.

In secondary, CBP officers inspecting the vehicle observed a blanket in the trunk. CBP officers noticed the blanket was moving. Upon removing the blanket, officers discovered two cages. One cage contained 16 undeclared, live parakeets while the second cage contained three undeclared, live chickens. The driver and passengers were detained and escorted to a secure location for processing.

CBP officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry discover several parakeets suspected of being smuggled into the U.S.

“The smuggling of birds is extremely dangerous. Birds can also be hosts for a variety of diseases that can threaten native wildlife and U.S. agricultural industries, potentially causing widespread economic consequences,” said San Diego Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki. “Our officers remain vigilant in identifying and stopping wildlife trafficking and in coordination with U.S. Fish and Wildlife and ensure traffickers are held accountable for their actions under current wildlife protection laws.”

CBP officers detained the drivers and passengers for the suspected smuggling attempt and turned them over to Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services for further investigation.

The parrots and chickens were placed in a secure and safe area where they will remain under quarantine by U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services to ensure they are not affected by avian disease. The importation of pets and/or wildlife may be subject to state/municipality veterinary health regulations, federal quarantine, agriculture, wildlife, and customs requirements or other prohibitions.

CBP officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry also discover chickens suspected of being smuggled into the U.S.

CBP works in coordination with partner government agencies such as the USFWS, the USDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state, local, tribal, territorial, and international law enforcement agencies to safeguard and deter the introduction of foreign animal diseases, protect animal welfare, and preclude the spread of communicable diseases. The presence of all bird species must be declared to CBP officers upon application for admission into the United States.