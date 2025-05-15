Join MDC Cape Nature Center for free Duck Decoy Painting program for conservation teens on May 24

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting Duck Decoy Painting – a unique and free creative event for conservation teens – from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on May 24 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

This hands-on experience will captivate waterfowl enthusiasts and art lovers alike, allowing them to combine their love for nature with their artistic skills.

“Led by MDC experts, participants will embark on a journey through the step-by-step process of decorating wooden decoys with lifelike paint techniques,” said MDC Naturalist Brandon Viera. “Beyond artistic insight, participants will gain valuable knowledge about the role of decoys in waterfowl hunting and conservation efforts.”

Advance registration is required, and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206721.

This program is open to participants ages 12 – 17 who are waterfowl hunters and enthusiasts, artists or hobbyists interested in learning new painting techniques, or for those just interested in nature.

Stay Connected

Questions? Email MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov, or contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Sign up to receive program registration reminders and updates by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center features two miles of winding nature trails, wildlife-viewing areas, hands-on exhibits, MDC’s Nature Shop, an exhibit gallery featuring Paul Corbin’s collection of Native American artifacts, a children's play area, and several freshwater aquariums.

MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.

Learn more about Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center online at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/cape-girardeau-conservation-nature-center.