Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,984 in the last 365 days.

MDC, Rolla Parks and Recreation to host free Introduction to Atlatl event Nov. 1

Body

ROLLA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Rolla Parks & Recreation is hosting a free Introduction to Atlatl event for families and individuals from 1 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Green Acres Park.

“Atlatls are a unique and primitive hunting tool that are still used today,” said MDC Conservation Educator and program instructor Dwight Warnke. “They are important for preserving the past culture of all people and show us a way to connect with our ancestors 15,000 years ago.”

Registration is not required.

Please note the minimum age is 10 due to the nature of having the strength and control of throwing a dart with an atlatl. This program is not recommended for adults with shoulder or back injuries. All equipment will be provided by MDC.

Green Acres Park is located at 550 Green Acres Drive in Rolla.

For more information, contact Dwight Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

Find more free events near you online at Events | Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov).

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC, Rolla Parks and Recreation to host free Introduction to Atlatl event Nov. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more