MDC, Rolla Parks and Recreation to host free Introduction to Atlatl event Nov. 1

Body

ROLLA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Rolla Parks & Recreation is hosting a free Introduction to Atlatl event for families and individuals from 1 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Green Acres Park.

“Atlatls are a unique and primitive hunting tool that are still used today,” said MDC Conservation Educator and program instructor Dwight Warnke. “They are important for preserving the past culture of all people and show us a way to connect with our ancestors 15,000 years ago.”

Registration is not required.

Please note the minimum age is 10 due to the nature of having the strength and control of throwing a dart with an atlatl. This program is not recommended for adults with shoulder or back injuries. All equipment will be provided by MDC.

Green Acres Park is located at 550 Green Acres Drive in Rolla.

For more information, contact Dwight Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

Find more free events near you online at Events | Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov).

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.