Deceitful Reflection: A Twisted Tale of Love, Lies, and Betrayal by Jessica Tepper

Author Jessica Tepper Deceitful Reflection

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica Tepper is pleased to announce the availability of her new book Deceitful Reflection, the gripping new domestic suspense novel. It takes readers on a dark and thrilling journey into the depths of deception, betrayal, and revenge. Amelia and Brad O’Neil’s seemingly perfect marriage shatters when infidelity and long-buried secrets come to light, forcing them to confront their past and fight for their future—if they can survive the truth.With psychological tension, shocking twists, and dark humor, Deceitful Reflection is a must-read for fans of domestic suspense and noir fiction. Tepper masterfully explores themes of trust, betrayal, and the power of secrets in a page-turning thriller that will leave readers questioning everything.Get your copy now from Amazon About the AuthorJessica Tepper discovered her passion for storytelling in 2019 and quickly transitioned from personal essays to fiction writing. A creative at heart, she enjoys drawing, painting, and crafting alongside her writing. Deceitful Reflection is her debut novel, showcasing her talent for writing suspenseful, emotionally complex narratives. She aspires to continue writing gripping fiction while expanding into new genres.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.