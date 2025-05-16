Excelsior University Enrolling Students in New Executive MBA program

The program combines flexible online coursework and immersive on-location learning in three cities; online info sessions will be held May 20 and June 5.

The EMBA program is a bold step forward for Excelsior University, embracing new methods of learning in the evolution of our mission to help adult students succeed professionally through education.” — Leah Sciabarrasi, Excelsior University School of Business associate dean

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelsior University is currently enrolling students in a new Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program. Excelsior’s EMBA offers an innovative hybrid learning experience designed for seasoned professionals seeking to become stronger, more resilient, forward-thinking leaders. Students will participate in immersive four-day on-location educational opportunities planned in the metropolitan areas of Albany, New York; Chicago; and St. Petersburg, Florida, while completing the rest of their coursework online. Students will graduate from the EMBA program in just one year with the leadership skills they need to move ahead in their careers.Information sessions for the program will be offered online on May 20 and June 5. Interested students can join these free sessions to find out about admissions requirements and application deadlines, speak with an admissions counselor, and to prepare to start with the first program cohort in September.“The EMBA program is a bold step forward for Excelsior University, embracing new methods of learning in the evolution of our mission to help adult students succeed professionally through education,” said Leah Sciabarrasi, associate dean of the Excelsior University School of Business. “Through this intensive, hybrid program format, students get the best of both worlds: the flexible world-class online education Excelsior is known for, and lasting in-person relationships, insights, and opportunities. We look forward to welcoming Excelsior's first EMBA class to this exciting new program this fall.”Excelsior’s EMBA program empowers students to excel in executive business leadership roles through a combination of flexible online learning and hands-on, in-person experiences. The program goes beyond the traditional online classroom by offering unique opportunities for students to develop professional skills and relationships through immersive cohort studies with industry experts and corporate partners in each of the three cities. Each location will host distinctive projects and experiential learning programs designed to build a student’s network and leadership experience. Each experience is curated, unique, and exclusive to this program. Excelsior EMBA students will graduate as leaders with a holistic view of today’s dynamic, socially conscious business environment.Eligible EMBA students will have a bachelor’s degree and more than five years of professional experience and management of people and projects.For more information on the Excelsior University EMBA program and enrollment materials, visit www.excelsior.edu/program/executive-mba # # #ABOUT EXCELSIOR UNIVERSITYExcelsior University is an accredited, not-for-profit online institution focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. Excelsior contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education. Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are — academically and geographically — removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.