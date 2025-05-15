Governor Katie Hobbs Leads Effort Urging Congress to Fund Vital Early Childhood Programming That Supports Arizona Families

Joined by 15 governors across United States

Phoenix, AZ - Governor Katie Hobbs, joined by 15 other Governors, wrote a letter to members of Congress urging them to fully fund Head Start, which provides vital early childhood programming for low-income families. Head Start serves more than 17,000 Arizona children, laying a foundation for these children to succeed in school and creating pathways to work and economic stability for their families.

In the letter, Governor Hobbs and other governors call for Head Start to be fully funded, highlighting the critical role that Head Start plays in supporting early childhood development, health, and nutrition. Cuts to Head Start in Arizona would impact thousands of children and their families, who rely on Head Start for quality early learning opportunities that allow parents to work or pursue education or training.

“Head Start is a lifeline for thousands of children and families across Arizona,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am proud to stand with governors across the country who believe that we must fully fund Head Start programs. Any attempts to cut the program could lead to a huge disruption, not just to preschool access, but to parents who need to work. We must invest in our youngest Arizonans, their parents, and the hardworking educators who help them succeed.”

