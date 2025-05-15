Hubbell Trading Post Road Show Visits White Sands National Park May 17–18
Two-Day Cultural Heritage Event Features Navajo Artisans, Live Demonstrations, and Trading Post History
Visitors can browse one-of-a-kind pieces, support Indigenous artists and the national parks, in this travel series bringing the Hubbell Trading Post spirit to parks across the Southwest.”ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:
The Hubbell Trading Post Road Show is making its next stop at White Sands National Park on May 17–18, 2025, bringing the rich traditions and living history of the Navajo Nation to southern New Mexico. This traveling cultural experience celebrates the legacy of the Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site—the oldest continuously operating trading post in the American Southwest.
Visitors can experience:
Live demonstrations by Navajo weavers and silversmiths
Interactive talks on Native arts, trading post history, and cultural preservation
Displays and storytelling from National Park Service rangers and cultural experts
Opportunities to purchase authentic Navajo crafts
WHEN:
Saturday–Sunday, May 17–18, 2025
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each day
WHERE:
White Sands National Park
Visitor Center Courtyard
19955 Highway 70 W, Alamogordo, NM 88310
WHO:
Hosted by the National Park Service in partnership with Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site
Featuring Navajo artisans and cultural representatives
WHY:
This event offers a rare opportunity to experience the living traditions of the Navajo Nation and gain insight into the historic role of trading posts in the cultural and economic fabric of the American Southwest.
Photos, interviews, and on-site media opportunities available.
