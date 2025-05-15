Hubbell Trading Post Road Show Visits White Sands National Park May 17–18

Two-Day Cultural Heritage Event Features Navajo Artisans, Live Demonstrations, and Trading Post History

Visitors can browse one-of-a-kind pieces, support Indigenous artists and the national parks, in this travel series bringing the Hubbell Trading Post spirit to parks across the Southwest.” — Karem Planas

ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT:The Hubbell Trading Post Road Show is making its next stop at White Sands National Park on May 17–18, 2025, bringing the rich traditions and living history of the Navajo Nation to southern New Mexico. This traveling cultural experience celebrates the legacy of the Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site—the oldest continuously operating trading post in the American Southwest.Visitors can experience:Live demonstrations by Navajo weavers and silversmithsInteractive talks on Native arts, trading post history, and cultural preservationDisplays and storytelling from National Park Service rangers and cultural expertsOpportunities to purchase authentic Navajo craftsWHEN:Saturday–Sunday, May 17–18, 202510:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each dayWHERE:White Sands National ParkVisitor Center Courtyard19955 Highway 70 W, Alamogordo, NM 88310WHO:Hosted by the National Park Service in partnership with Hubbell Trading Post National Historic SiteFeaturing Navajo artisans and cultural representativesWHY:This event offers a rare opportunity to experience the living traditions of the Navajo Nation and gain insight into the historic role of trading posts in the cultural and economic fabric of the American Southwest.Photos, interviews, and on-site media opportunities available. Please contact karem@ideascollide.com to schedule.

