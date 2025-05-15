Submit Release
Hubbell Trading Post Road Show Visits White Sands National Park May 17–18

Two-Day Cultural Heritage Event Features Navajo Artisans, Live Demonstrations, and Trading Post History

Visitors can browse one-of-a-kind pieces, support Indigenous artists and the national parks, in this travel series bringing the Hubbell Trading Post spirit to parks across the Southwest.”
ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:
The Hubbell Trading Post Road Show is making its next stop at White Sands National Park on May 17–18, 2025, bringing the rich traditions and living history of the Navajo Nation to southern New Mexico. This traveling cultural experience celebrates the legacy of the Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site—the oldest continuously operating trading post in the American Southwest.

Visitors can experience:

Live demonstrations by Navajo weavers and silversmiths

Interactive talks on Native arts, trading post history, and cultural preservation

Displays and storytelling from National Park Service rangers and cultural experts

Opportunities to purchase authentic Navajo crafts

WHEN:
Saturday–Sunday, May 17–18, 2025
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each day

WHERE:
White Sands National Park
Visitor Center Courtyard
19955 Highway 70 W, Alamogordo, NM 88310

WHO:
Hosted by the National Park Service in partnership with Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site
Featuring Navajo artisans and cultural representatives

WHY:
This event offers a rare opportunity to experience the living traditions of the Navajo Nation and gain insight into the historic role of trading posts in the cultural and economic fabric of the American Southwest.

