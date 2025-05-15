Thrilling Supernatural Adventure Uncovered in William J. Davis’ Latest Novel, Anchor’s Road

Author William J. Davis Anchor’s Road

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodbridge Publishers returns with Anchor’s Road, a gripping supernatural thriller that blends historical intrigue with non-stop action by William J. Davis. Following the success of Mine: Untold Secrets and Mine: Origins, Davis takes readers on a pulse-pounding adventure that questions the fine line between myth and reality.Former Philadelphia police officer Ian Reed thought he had left danger behind when he took over the family marina to care for his aging father. But when his father, Otter, uncovers a mysterious artifact he has protected for decades, their peaceful life is shattered. A single online post about the relic catches the attention of global intelligence agencies, religious authorities, and ruthless criminals—all convinced the artifact once belonged to Constantine the Great and holds unimaginable power. When Otter disappears without a trace, Ian is thrust into a dangerous international pursuit.Anchor's Road, which spans continents and combines intense tension with painstaking historical research, tests Ian's ability to defend his family, face down evil foes, and discover the truth before it's too late.Anchor’s Road is now available at Amazon. About the AuthorWilliam J. Davis is a passionate writer with a deep love for storytelling and the arts. A graduate of the University of Washington with a degree in English and a concentration in creative writing, Davis has dedicated his career to building immersive, thought-provoking narratives. His work is known for its meticulous research, dynamic characters, and compelling plots. When he is not writing, Davis enjoys photography, sewing, and baking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.