Singer-Songwriter Michael Stosic Announces New Album 'Michael Stosic Unplugged'

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned singer-songwriter Michael Stosic is excited to announce the release of his highly anticipated new album “ Michael Stosic Unplugged - The God Who Named the Stars,” The album, recorded for The Love Light Company based out of Reno, Nevada, was recorded using only acoustic guitars, piano, bass and vocals, Michael wanted the arrangements of these songs to be simplified using only acoustic instruments to give the album more of a singer-songwriter vibe.Michael Stosic has been writing songs since 1986 with the release of his first Contemporary Christian album called “Brand New Love” recorded and released in Seattle Washington. As a songwriter, Michael has written and published in excess of one hundred and fifty songs published through his publishing company MiSto Music BMI. Michael’s songwriting ability was recognized instantly with his first album, placing three of his songs from that album in the Top Ten of the Christian Artists International Songwriting Competition. Then his song “Surrender” from that same album, took first place in the Seattle KCMS Radio People’s Choice Awards.The songs for Michael’s new album were originally written in 2021, when he was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Instead of feeling sorry for himself he started writing about his feelings, his fears, his hopes, all seen through the eyes of his faith. The album “The God Who Named the Stars” was released in 2022 recorded with a full band including strings and horns.Says the artist, “although I loved the arrangements of my songs for that album with the full orchestration, I wanted to take those same songs and just record them kind of the way I wrote them, with acoustic guitar or piano with my vocal, making this more of an intimate album for the listener. I wanted the message of these songs to cut through more, maybe helping others who are going through their own situation.”Michael Stosic Unplugged – The God Who Named the Stars is available on all streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube.

