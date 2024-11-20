POPULAR CHRISTIAN ARTIST RELEASES CHRISTMAS ALBUM
"Another Friday Harbor Christmas" features original songs and heartfelt new arrangements of the music loved by so many
"There is nothing more inspiring than the birth of Christ," Stosic said. "I simply had to write Christmas songs from my own experiences. And doing a new take on Christmas classics made the creation of the album all the more exciting."
Stosic has long been popular with lovers of Christian music. This new album features the originality, strong vocals and excellent musicianship that have won his recordings recognition nationally and internationally.
"This album is my Christmas celebration," Stosic added. "My wish is that others will add my music to their Christmas celebrations."
