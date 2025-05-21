LIGHTPANEL USA Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities in Fallston, NC

SHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIGHTPANEL USA, a leading manufacturer of advanced LED Light Guide Panel (LGPs) solutions, is proud to announce its expanded manufacturing capabilities at its Fallston, North Carolina facility. With new equipment and production capacity, the facility can fabricate a wide range of high-precision LED light guide panels designed to meet the growing demand for U.S.-made lighting solutions across signage, architectural, and retail sectors.

The upgraded facility supports both high-volume and large-format production. For light guide panels below 24" x 24", the Fallston site can efficiently produce up to 20 LED Light Guide Panels per batch, while larger custom sizes can be handled at up to 5 units per production cycle.

"We're excited to offer scalable, American-made production of LED LGPs right here in North Carolina," said Justin Baker of LIGHTPANEL USA. "This investment ensures faster lead times, localized support, and consistent quality for our partners across North America."

With these new capabilities, LIGHTPANEL USA strengthens its commitment to delivering high-performance, custom LED light guide panels with short domestic lead times and reduced reliance on overseas production.

LIGHTPANEL VIZZION

• Max size: 48" x 74"

• Ideal for uniform, edge-lit large format panels with architectural-grade performance.

LIGHTPANEL ONE - Classic J-channel design

• A proven Industry standard since 2011, popular for retail and display integrations

• Max size with films: 48" x 118" (with diffusion & reflection films in one piece)

• Max size without films: 60" x 118" (laser-dotted PMMA only or with split films due to 48" film width limitation)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.