LIGHTPANEL USA Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities in Fallston, NC

SHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIGHTPANEL USA, a leading manufacturer of advanced LED Light Guide Panel (LGPs) solutions, is proud to announce its expanded manufacturing capabilities at its Fallston, North Carolina facility. With new equipment and production capacity, the facility can fabricate a wide range of high-precision LED light guide panels designed to meet the growing demand for U.S.-made lighting solutions across signage, architectural, and retail sectors.

The upgraded facility supports both high-volume and large-format production. For light guide panels below 24" x 24", the Fallston site can efficiently produce up to 20 LED Light Guide Panels per batch, while larger custom sizes can be handled at up to 5 units per production cycle.

"We're excited to offer scalable, American-made production of LED LGPs right here in North Carolina," said Justin Baker of LIGHTPANEL USA. "This investment ensures faster lead times, localized support, and consistent quality for our partners across North America."

With these new capabilities, LIGHTPANEL USA strengthens its commitment to delivering high-performance, custom LED light guide panels with short domestic lead times and reduced reliance on overseas production.

LIGHTPANEL VIZZION
• Max size: 48" x 74"
• Ideal for uniform, edge-lit large format panels with architectural-grade performance.

LIGHTPANEL ONE - Classic J-channel design
• A proven Industry standard since 2011, popular for retail and display integrations
• Max size with films: 48" x 118" (with diffusion & reflection films in one piece)
• Max size without films: 60" x 118" (laser-dotted PMMA only or with split films due to 48" film width limitation)

Amanda Lewis
LUXX Light Technology Canada
+1 647-348-2207
email us here

Contact
Amanda Lewis
LUXX Light Technology Canada
+1 647-348-2207
Company/Organization
LIGHTPANEL - A brand of LUXX Light + Retail Technology (USA) Inc.
4203 Fallston Road
Shelby, North Carolina, 28150
United States
+1 704-909-7361
Visit Newsroom
About

LIGHTPANEL, a brand of LUXX Light + Retail Technology (USA) Inc. is a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions, specializing in high-performance LED light panels for a variety of commercial and architectural applications. Dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency, and sustainability, LIGHTPANEL offers customizable solutions that meet the demands of modern lighting projects. LUXX Light + Retail Technology (USA) Inc., specializes in illuminating possibilities and redefining retail spaces. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, we design and deliver cutting-edge lighting and retail technology solutions that enhance customer experiences and drive business growth. Headquartered in the USA, LUXX Light + Retail Technology combines advanced engineering with a deep understanding of modern retail dynamics. Our product portfolio includes high-performance lighting solutions, digital display systems, and retail technologies tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across industries. We are dedicated to sustainability, efficiency, and style, ensuring every solution not only elevates the aesthetic and functionality of a space but also aligns with environmentally conscious practices. Whether transforming storefronts, illuminating interiors, or integrating seamless digital displays, LUXX is your trusted partner in bringing your vision to life. At LUXX, we don't just light up spaces — we create opportunities for brands to shine. Let us help you set the stage for exceptional customer experiences.

