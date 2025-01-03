LIGHTPANEL Unveils New Weather-Proof + UV Resistant Outdoor LED Light Guide Panels

SHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIGHTPANEL is thrilled to introduce the latest addition to its premium lighting solutions lineup: the Waterproof and Weatherproof Outdoor LED Light Panels. These state-of-the-art panels combine durability, energy efficiency, and unmatched light output, making them the perfect choice for a variety of outdoor lighting projects where resilience to moisture and harsh environmental conditions is essential.

“These panels are a game changer for outdoor illumination projects,” said Andreas Weyer at LIGHTPANEL. “Not only do they excel in performance, but their waterproof and weatherproof design means they can withstand the most challenging environments while maintaining superior light output. Whether it’s architectural lighting, signage, or decorative installations, our Outdoor LED Light Panels provide both reliability and aesthetics.”

The LUXX LED Light Panels feature edge-to-edge illumination, ensuring exceptional brightness across the entire surface. Equipped with dual-sided 6500K Tier 1 ANSI Binned LED strips, reflective film, a 24VDC power kit, and the proven thermal management J-Channel, these panels are engineered for long-lasting performance and superior light quality.

Key Features of the LUXX LED Light Panels:

Waterproof, Weatherproof, Airtight Design (IP68): Tested by UL, the panels are fully sealed, ensuring complete protection from water, moisture, dust, and outdoor elements. This makes them the ideal solution for outdoor applications in any climate.

Exceptional Light Output: The dual-sided LED strips provide brilliant, uniform light with edge-to-edge coverage, delivering clarity and vibrancy for any project.

UV Stable Technology: The panels are designed with UV-resistant materials to ensure that prolonged exposure to sunlight won’t degrade the performance or appearance of the panels. This UV stability helps to prevent yellowing, fading, or loss of brightness, making them an ideal choice for outdoor projects that demand long-term reliability.

High Ambient Temperature Performance: These panels are specifically engineered to operate under extreme temperatures, capable of functioning reliably in environments with ambient temperatures as high as 140°F. This performance is guaranteed 24/7, making them ideal for areas exposed to direct sunlight or high heat conditions without sacrificing light quality or longevity.

Energy-Efficient Low Power Consumption: Designed for sustainability, the panels incorporate energy-efficient technology, reducing power usage without sacrificing brightness or performance.

Customizable Light Options: Available in a variety of configurations, including GBW, RGB, CCT adjustable, and single color white (2700K - 6500K), providing flexibility for different lighting needs.

Wide Range of Sizes: Available in custom sizes, offering flexibility for different project requirements.

