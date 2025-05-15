- Commissioner Temple Urges Residents to Prepare and Be Insurance Ready Ahead of Heavy Rain

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 6, 2025

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple is urging Louisiana residents to prepare for heavy rainfall which is expected to develop Tuesday evening and continue through Wednesday. The rain could produce flash flooding across the region.

“All Louisianans should stay informed and take necessary precautions as the rain approaches,” Commissioner Temple said. “Prepare your property by clearing gutters and storm drains, securing valuables and having an emergency plan in place. And be insurance ready by reviewing your policy, discussing potential out-of-pocket costs with your agent and keeping your insurance information handy in case you need to file a claim.”

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) offers the following tips to prepare for the heavy rain:

Create a home inventory. Make a list of all your belongings before severe weather. Include details like brand names and keep both an electronic and hard copy of the list. An inventory will help with filing a claim should you suffer a loss. The NAIC has a free Home Inventory App that can help streamline the process. Download it from the App Store or Google Play.

Make an emergency plan. Learn and practice evacuation routes and make a list of nearby shelters. Select an emergency contact outside of the area to notify you are safe, and to contact if you are separated from your family and lose communication. For more tips on how to put together a plan, review these resources.

Protect your home from damage. Keep your roof in good condition and move loose items like lawn furniture inside ahead of severe weather.

Consider a flood insurance policy. Most homeowners policies do not cover flood damage. Learn more about the importance of a flood insurance policy. If you buy a flood policy, keep in mind that they usually do not take effect for 30 days.

For more information, visit our website or call 1-800-259-5300. You can also download the new LDIConnect app, which provides easy access to resources like our Storm Claim Center and Consumer Services contact information, in the App Store and Google Play.