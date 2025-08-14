- LDI Announces New Deputy Commissioners for Financial Solvency and Policy, Innovation & Research  

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 11, 2025

Commissioner Tim Temple recently announced two transitions on the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) senior leadership team.

Tom Travis, who previously served as Deputy Commissioner of the Office of Policy, Innovation & Research, has been named as the new Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Financial Solvency. Tom replaces Melissa Gibson, who is retiring after 36 years of dedicated service.

In addition, Adam Patrick is replacing Tom as Deputy Commissioner of the Office of Policy, Innovation & Research. Adam joined the department in 2022 as the Legislative Liaison, where he worked closely with the Commissioner’s Office to oversee the LDI’s legislative strategy and communication with legislators.

"Tom and Adam each bring a wealth of experience and extensive knowledge to their new roles, and I am confident their leadership will be invaluable as we continue working to build a strong and healthy insurance market for our citizens,” said Commissioner Temple.

The appointments officially took effect on Monday, July 21.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by downloading our LDIConnect mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, calling us at 800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.