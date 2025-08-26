- LDI to Host Be Insurance Ready Hurricane Prep Event in Lafitte

Submit Release
August 21, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI), in partnership with Mayor Yvette Crain and the Jean Lafitte Town Council, will host a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 28 in Jean Lafitte to provide important information ahead of peak of hurricane season.

Join Ron Henderson, Deputy Commissioner of the Office of Consumer Advocacy and Diversity, and other members of the LDI team as they share important insurance tips about disaster preparedness, homeowners insurance, senior health insurance (LaSHIP), the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program and other ways to Be Insurance Ready in the event of a hurricane or other disaster.

There will be a Q&A session for residents to ask questions and receive guidance from insurance experts. The event is free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to bring any insurance policy documents or questions they may have.

For more information, call 504-689-2208 or email Gayle Raby at [email protected].

Event Details:

  • What: “Be Insurance Ready” Public Meeting  
  • When: August 28, 6-8 p.m.
  • Where: Multipurpose Complex, 4917 City Park Drive, Lafitte, LA 70067
About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by downloading our LDIConnect mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, calling us at 800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.

