- LDI to Host Be Insurance Ready Hurricane Prep Event in Lafitte

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 21, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI), in partnership with Mayor Yvette Crain and the Jean Lafitte Town Council, will host a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 28 in Jean Lafitte to provide important information ahead of peak of hurricane season.

Join Ron Henderson, Deputy Commissioner of the Office of Consumer Advocacy and Diversity, and other members of the LDI team as they share important insurance tips about disaster preparedness, homeowners insurance, senior health insurance (LaSHIP), the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program and other ways to Be Insurance Ready in the event of a hurricane or other disaster.

There will be a Q&A session for residents to ask questions and receive guidance from insurance experts. The event is free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to bring any insurance policy documents or questions they may have.

For more information, call 504-689-2208 or email Gayle Raby at [email protected].

Event Details:

What: “Be Insurance Ready” Public Meeting

August 28, 6-8 p.m.

August 28, 6-8 p.m. Where: Multipurpose Complex, 4917 City Park Drive, Lafitte, LA 70067