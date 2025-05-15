Ilham Aliyev arrives in Albania for working visit

AZERBAIJAN, May 15 - Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On May 15, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed the Azerbaijani President about the military attacks launched...

15 May 2025, 13:10