Legends Circle Publishing Announces Groundbreaking Co-Author Opportunity with Dr. Joe Vitale

"We're not just publishing a book—we're curating a collection of bold voices ready to step into their purpose. Our authors don't just tell their story—they step into history." — Michael Fomkin

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legends Circle Publishing is proud to unveil an unprecedented opportunity for high-achieving entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and visionary creators to co-author a new book alongside legendary Law of Attraction expert and bestselling author, Dr. Joe Vitale.This exclusive collaboration, now live at www.LegendsCirclePublishing.com/DrJoe , is designed to elevate emerging voices by pairing them with one of the most iconic transformational leaders of our time. Vitale, known for his role in the global phenomenon The Secret, has authored more than 80 books and helped millions align with their highest potential. Now, through this partnership with Legends Circle Publishing, he’s opening the door for others to join him in shaping a legacy of impact.“This is more than a book—it’s a movement,” said Michael Fomkin, founder of Legends Circle and visionary behind the project. “We’re offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to those who are ready to expand their credibility, build their brand, and become published alongside a global icon.”Participants in the co-author program will not only be published in a book with Dr. Vitale, but will also receive a powerful suite of assets designed to accelerate their visibility, including:• A full-page author feature• Access to private mastermind sessions• A professionally crafted media kit• VIP interviews and podcast appearances• Author certification and publishing rightsOnly a limited number of spots are available to ensure quality, impact, and personalized guidance. This opportunity is ideal for coaches, speakers, wellness leaders, entrepreneurs, and change makers who want to amplify their voice and be associated with one of the most respected names in personal growth.To learn more and apply, visit www.LegendsCirclePublishing.com/DrJoe About Legends Circle Publishing:Founded by Michael Fomkin, Legends Circle Publishing is a boutique publishing house dedicated to helping mission-driven entrepreneurs create powerful, profitable personal brands. By aligning with iconic mentors and publishing standout content, Legends Circle transforms today’s thinkers into tomorrow’s legends.

