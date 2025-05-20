Too Lost Launches Mobile App, Bringing Full-Scale Music Distribution to Artists’ Fingertips

Too Lost music distribution platform built for indie artists and labels, has released its mobile app for music distribution and catalog management.

Our new mobile app was built in direct response to our community’s requests, giving creators the freedom to manage their entire distribution process from the palm of their hand.” — Greg Hirschhorn, CEO of Too Lost

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Too Lost , the fastest-growing music distribution platform trusted by hundreds of thousands of independent artists and labels, has announced the release of its highly anticipated mobile app. The Too Lost mobile app delivers a comprehensive, portable solution for music distribution and catalog management on both iOS and Android devices.Responding to strong demand from its artist community, Too Lost’s new app empowers creators to distribute, manage, and monetize their music from anywhere in the world—directly from their phones. The app brings the full power of Too Lost’s acclaimed desktop platform into a streamlined mobile experience, designed for artists on-the-go, including those actively touring or recording new material on the fly.Key Features and Capabilities- Global Distribution — Artists can release music to over 450 digital stores and streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, and Pandora. This global reach extends to more than 200 territories across the globe.- Real-Time Analytics — The app provides robust, real-time data on streams, sales, and audience demographics, allowing artists to track their performance and make data-driven decisions for their careers.- Effortless Catalog Management — Users can upload new tracks, manage existing releases, and handle new catalog updates with ease, whether releasing just-recorded live cuts or managing back-catalog content.- Instant Monetization — Artists can monitor their earnings and withdraw funds quickly via PayPal, Stripe, Venmo, or direct bank transfer. This delivers critical financial flexibility for independent musicians.- Advanced Social Monitoring — Too Lost offers the ability to track music usage across major social platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and many more. These analytics can help musicians hone in on their superfans and find potential collaborators.- Seamless Multi-Platform Flexibility — Artists can toggle between mobile and desktop environments, ensuring complete control and accessibility for every workflow preference.“Artists today demand flexibility and speed, whether they’re in the studio, on tour, or engaging with fans online,” said Greg Hirschhorn, CEO of Too Lost.Too Lost’s commitment to independent artists is reflected in its transparent pricing, global reach, and innovative features. These features include advanced analytics, instant advances, and direct support for copyright registration. The platform’s mobile-first approach ensures that artists remain in control of their music and their business, wherever inspiration strikes.The Too Lost app is available now for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store About Too LostFounded by Greg Hirschhorn, Too Lost is a leading music distribution platform serving over 300,000 artists and labels worldwide. With a mission to empower independent creators, Too Lost delivers cutting-edge tools and global access, enabling artists to grow, manage, and monetize their music catalogs without compromise.

