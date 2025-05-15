Digital.Health Brings Real-World Innovation to the Forefront of Clinical Conversation

Digital.Health exists to connect clinicians, innovators, and health systems with the most meaningful and ready-to-deploy digital health technologies.” — Parisa Vatanka, PharmD, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital.Health

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its mission to connect the digital health ecosystem and accelerate the responsible adoption of clinical-grade technologies, Digital.Health is spotlighting skin health in the next edition of its Digital.Health Studio Series - a free, virtual event designed to explore how digital health and AI technologies are transforming clinical decision-making.Bringing together clinicians, entrepreneurs, health system leaders, and policy experts, Digital.Health’s Studio Series serves as a timely forum to share real-world applications, address implementation challenges, and discuss the rapidly evolving regulatory and reimbursement landscape. This virtual event is scheduled for May 21, 2025, at 9:00 AM – 9:45 AM Pacific Time.Key event topics include:• Real-world applications of digital diagnostics and AI-based solutions• A spotlight on the latest advances in skin health technology• Strategies to overcome adoption barriers and streamline integration• Regulatory and reimbursement pathways accelerating market access• Patient-centered approaches to improving access and engagement“Digital.Health exists to connect clinicians, innovators, and health systems with the most meaningful and ready-to-deploy digital health technologies,” said Parisa Vatanka, PharmD, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital.Health. “This Studio Series aims to demystify emerging digital diagnostic tools and showcase how they can be responsibly integrated into care - in honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, we are highlighting skin health and skin cancer detection as a powerful example of what’s possible.”The Studio Series reflects Digital.Health’s broader mission to create a trusted, clinically grounded ecosystem for exploring and implementing digital health solutions. Through its searchable database of 4,000+ digital health solutions, expert content, and a growing set of partnerships, Digital.Health helps stakeholders stay ahead of the digital transformation curve. The platform’s unique value lies in reducing information overload while elevating trustworthy, implementation-ready solutions.“We’ve created an environment where clinicians and health leaders can explore digital health tools confidently,” said Daniel Kraft, MD, Founder and Chairman of Digital.Health. “By making our large repository of digital health solutions free and accessible to all, we’re inviting the community to learn about innovative solutions and take an active role in shaping how they are responsibly brought into patient care.”“We’re proud to be Digital.Health’s technology partner and provide support for a platform that helps clinicians and decision-makers cut through the noise and find solutions that truly matter,” said Priti Sahai, MD, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DashStack.About Digital.HealthDigital.Health is a trusted platform advancing the responsible adoption of clinically validated digital health tools. Through its searchable database of 4,000+ digital health solutions, rapidly growing community, and expert content, Digital.Health helps healthcare stakeholders navigate the digital health ecosystem with confidence. The platform serves as a bridge between innovation and implementation - connecting the right people to the right tools at the right time. For more information, visit https://digital.health About DashStackDashStack empowers organizations to make meaningful use of their digital ecosystem by simplifying the integration, analysis, and protection of their entire landscape through one unified platform. With DashStack's fully managed and ready-to-use services and solutions, organizations can rest assured that their data will be seamlessly integrated, transformed, analyzed, and delivered securely to all appropriate stakeholders across multiple delivery channels. For more information, visit www.dashstack.com

