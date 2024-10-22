DashStack Named to MSSP Alert’s 2024 List of Top 250 MSSPs

Eighth annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR and MSP security companies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DashStack ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 , according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. The honorees were announced on October 15 at MSSP Alert Live. The 2024 MSSP Top 250 list reveal marks the first time the list has been unveiled at MSSP Alert’s annual live event."It’s an honor to once again be recognized among the global elite in MSSP Alert’s Top 250. This back-to-back recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering advanced security solutions that empower our clients to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats," said Khurram Islah, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of DashStack. "At DashStack, we provide trusted, scalable cybersecurity services that address today’s evolving digital needs, improve risk management, and boost compliance with AI-driven intelligence and automated reports."“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate DashStack on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best.”In today’s ever-evolving digital landscape, staying compliant with data security and privacy standards is crucial not only for meeting legal obligations but also for safeguarding customer trust and sensitive data. Organizations face the dual challenge of navigating complex regulations while constantly updating security protocols to address new threats. DashStack understands these complexities and excels at creating tailored frameworks that enhance visibility, protect against vulnerabilities, and ensure organizations remain compliant, mitigating risks and securing their data ecosystems effectively.About DashStackDashStack empowers organizations to make meaningful use of data by simplifying the integration, analysis, and protection of their entire data ecosystem through one unified platform. With DashStack's fully managed and ready-to-use data services and powerful AI / ML engine, you can rest assured that your data will be seamlessly integrated, transformed, analyzed and delivered securely to all appropriate stakeholders across multiple delivery channels. For more information, visit us at www.dashstack.com About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SCWorld, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

