Transformational Projects Move Ahead in North Country

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 22 transformational projects in the North Country as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward. Ten projects were announced for Lowville, the Round 7 winner of a $10 million DRI award; five projects were announced for Canton, a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and seven projects were announced for Alexandria Bay, also a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“Our North Country communities embody strength, resilience and a spirit of determination — that’s why I’m investing in 22 transformation projects that give every resident and business the opportunity to reach their full potential,” Governor Hochul said. “Our towns and villages are the foundation of what makes New York special, and we’re giving them the tools they need to better their communities as a whole.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “When we invest in our downtowns, we’re investing in the heart of our communities. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, we’re not just funding projects – we’re fostering vibrant, walkable neighborhoods that spur economic growth, enhance quality of life for residents and preserve the unique character of each municipality and region. These signature programs exemplify our commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker, in every corner of our State, has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

Village of Lowville

As the “urban heart” of Lewis County, the Village of Lowville seeks to preserve and enhance its small-town, rural charm, while diversifying and expanding its economic base in ways consistent with its unique character. The Village’s DRI projects are focused on transforming its downtown into a more vibrant neighborhood through private and public sector project opportunities that will achieve its vision for the downtown. Lowville’s investments will build on its past and ongoing efforts to make the downtown a regional center for business and culture, drawing on its position as the “intersection corridor of the Thousand Islands, the Tug Hill Plateau and the Adirondack Mountains.”

The 10 Lowville DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Improve Access and Parking at Veteran’s Memorial Park Creating a Safe and Inviting Space ($2,848,000): Reconfigure the parking lot at Veteran’s Memorial Park to create a welcoming gateway, improving access and increasing pedestrian safety. Key features include an improved entrance from State Street, curb bump-outs, upgraded sidewalks, green infrastructure for stormwater management, and new street trees. A formal monument sign will mark the park entrance, while parking improvements on Parkway Drive will optimize access and aesthetics.

Reconfigure the parking lot at Veteran’s Memorial Park to create a welcoming gateway, improving access and increasing pedestrian safety. Key features include an improved entrance from State Street, curb bump-outs, upgraded sidewalks, green infrastructure for stormwater management, and new street trees. A formal monument sign will mark the park entrance, while parking improvements on Parkway Drive will optimize access and aesthetics. Revitalize State Street to Enhance Safety, Accessibility, and Aesthetics in Downtown Lowville ($1,711,000): Enhance safety, accessibility and aesthetics through the installation of high-visibility crosswalks, curb bump-outs, Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons, street tree plantings and green infrastructure to manage stormwater runoff and beautify the area.

Enhance safety, accessibility and aesthetics through the installation of high-visibility crosswalks, curb bump-outs, Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons, street tree plantings and green infrastructure to manage stormwater runoff and beautify the area. Renovate the Stevens Block to Create Market Rate Apartments at 7623 N State Street ($1,558,000): Renovate an abandoned space at 7623 N State Street, creating market-rate residential units on the upper floors, with comprehensive upgrades including a new vestibule, stairwell, energy-efficient systems and exterior improvements.

Renovate an abandoned space at 7623 N State Street, creating market-rate residential units on the upper floors, with comprehensive upgrades including a new vestibule, stairwell, energy-efficient systems and exterior improvements. Restore the Historic Keller Red Building to Create a Mixed-Use Commercial and Residential Space ($1,193,000): Preserve a historic downtown building by renovating its second and third stories into commercial and residential spaces, establishing a professional office space, enhancing meeting capabilities for Naturally Lewis, and upgrading the building’s structural, mechanical, and safety systems.

Preserve a historic downtown building by renovating its second and third stories into commercial and residential spaces, establishing a professional office space, enhancing meeting capabilities for Naturally Lewis, and upgrading the building’s structural, mechanical, and safety systems. Rehabilitate the Historic Masonic Temple into an Efficient Community Hub ($776,000): Rehabilitate the historic National Register-listed Masonic Temple building in downtown Lowville, enhancing its role as a center for historical preservation, education, and cultural activities while modernizing its facilities for energy efficiency to serve the community and promote heritage tourism.

Rehabilitate the historic National Register-listed Masonic Temple building in downtown Lowville, enhancing its role as a center for historical preservation, education, and cultural activities while modernizing its facilities for energy efficiency to serve the community and promote heritage tourism. Establish a Small Project Fund to Enhance Downtown Lowville ($400,000): The Small Project Fund will support smaller projects in downtown Lowville with improvements such as facade restoration and improvement, interior renovation, signage, public art, and business assistance.

The Small Project Fund will support smaller projects in downtown Lowville with improvements such as facade restoration and improvement, interior renovation, signage, public art, and business assistance. Develop a Downtown Branding and Wayfinding Strategy to Enhance Lowville’s Identity ($358,000): Revitalize its downtown area through a comprehensive initiative that includes a branding and marketing strategy, a wayfinding signage system, and interpretive elements that highlight local history.

Revitalize its downtown area through a comprehensive initiative that includes a branding and marketing strategy, a wayfinding signage system, and interpretive elements that highlight local history. Reimagine Veteran’s Park to create Community Space with Modern Amenities and Enhanced Accessibility ($320,000): Upgrade Veteran’s Park with improvements that aim to create a vibrant and accessible community space.

Upgrade Veteran’s Park with improvements that aim to create a vibrant and accessible community space. Restore the Historic Town Hall Theater into a Community Asset ($294,000): Restore a historic building to its original state while modernizing its functionality, including facade restoration, window replacement, interior renovations, stage construction, and technological upgrades to create a versatile cultural center for the community.

Restore a historic building to its original state while modernizing its functionality, including facade restoration, window replacement, interior renovations, stage construction, and technological upgrades to create a versatile cultural center for the community. Reopen 5423 Shady Avenue to Create a Mixed-Use Building ($242,000): Renovate the second floor into a functional law office, restoring the building’s integrity, while transforming the long-vacant third floor into safe, and affordable mid to long-term housing.

Village of Canton

The Village of Canton’s historic downtown area is the crossroads connecting the St. Lawrence River Valley. The NY Forward projects will help generate a regional destination centered around diverse housing options; art and cultural attractions; variety of local businesses; and recreational offerings.

The 5 Canton NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Revitalize the Former Midtown Plaza to Create a Mixed-Use Space ($2,000,000): Redevelop the former Midtown Plaza into a mixed-use space that provides housing, an entrepreneurship center, and community amenities.

Redevelop the former Midtown Plaza into a mixed-use space that provides housing, an entrepreneurship center, and community amenities. Upgrade Park Amenities in the Village Green to Enhance Community Space ($1,096,000): Upgrade Village Green with improved pathways, lighting, seating, and diverse plantings to create an inviting year-round space while maintaining the park’s historic character.

Upgrade Village Green with improved pathways, lighting, seating, and diverse plantings to create an inviting year-round space while maintaining the park’s historic character. Transform 11 – 11 ½ Riverside Drive into a Commercial Fitness Hub ($807,000): Transform the partially vacant building at 11 and 11 ½ Riverside Drive into a commercial fitness center and studio space to provide health and wellness opportunities to the community and boost downtown business activity.

Transform the partially vacant building at 11 and 11 ½ Riverside Drive into a commercial fitness center and studio space to provide health and wellness opportunities to the community and boost downtown business activity. Expand Nature’s Storehouse into a Holistic Health Hub on Main Street ($497,000): Expand Nature’s Storehouse at 19 and 21 Main Street into a community health hub with improved food offerings, health products, and seating areas for customers, while renovating upper-story residential units.

Expand Nature’s Storehouse at 19 and 21 Main Street into a community health hub with improved food offerings, health products, and seating areas for customers, while renovating upper-story residential units. Upgrade the TAUNY Center to Offer Improved Art and Cultural Experiences ($100,000): Upgrade the TAUNY Center with renovations to the building’s façade and interior to improve accessibility and functionality.

Alexandria Bay

Alexandria Bay’s downtown area, which encompasses the Village’s vibrant and burgeoning waterfront and abundant natural and recreational assets, has witnessed a recent surge of private investment. NY Forward projects will build and expand upon this effort and will allow the community to accelerate its economic regrowth by attracting visitors, residents and investors to the downtown.

The 7 Alexandria Bay NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Transform the James Street Streetscape into a Welcoming Corridor ($3,003,000): Transform James Street to improve pedestrian safety and foster a welcoming environment with the addition of a pedestrian plaza, new sidewalks, lighting and decorative plantings as well as upgraded restrooms by the public dock.

Transform James Street to improve pedestrian safety and foster a welcoming environment with the addition of a pedestrian plaza, new sidewalks, lighting and decorative plantings as well as upgraded restrooms by the public dock. Renovate 27 James Street into a Mixed-Use Building ($510,000): Renovate 27 James Street to include a café, bookstore, art studio and apartment units. Landscaping improvements will create outdoor space for tenants with access to Rotary Park and the Riverwalk.

Renovate 27 James Street to include a café, bookstore, art studio and apartment units. Landscaping improvements will create outdoor space for tenants with access to Rotary Park and the Riverwalk. Create a Small Project Fund to Support Growth in Downtown Alexandria Bay ($285,000): Establish a matching grant fund in the NYF boundary to undertake a range of small downtown projects including façade enhancements, building renovations to commercial or mixed-use spaces, business assistance, and public art.

Establish a matching grant fund in the NYF boundary to undertake a range of small downtown projects including façade enhancements, building renovations to commercial or mixed-use spaces, business assistance, and public art. Renovate 34 James Street into a Mixed-Use Building ($270,000): Transform the first floor of 34 James Street into a potential eatery and renovate the upstairs into new apartments.

Transform the first floor of 34 James Street into a potential eatery and renovate the upstairs into new apartments. Create a Branding & Wayfinding Signage Initiative for Downtown Alexandria Bay to Strengthen Community Identity ($250,000): Create a coordinated branding and wayfinding signage initiative to strengthen the Village’s identity as a desirable tourist destination and welcoming community.

Create a coordinated branding and wayfinding signage initiative to strengthen the Village’s identity as a desirable tourist destination and welcoming community. Rehabilitate the Exterior of the Cornwall Brothers Store and Museum, to Preserve the Historic Landmark ($92,000): Rehabilitate the museum and its retail space with a focus on stabilizing and preserving the historic exterior masonry.

Rehabilitate the museum and its retail space with a focus on stabilizing and preserving the historic exterior masonry. Restore 20 Walton Street for Commercial Use ($90,000): Restore 20 Walton Street by revitalizing its façade and enhancing energy efficiency, creating an inviting and functional space for commercial use on the first floor.

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said,

“The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are transforming communities across New York State by turning local visions into bold investments to generate place-based economic development. These projects will create new opportunities for businesses, support vibrant public spaces, and attract residents and visitors alike – laying the foundation for sustainable growth and stronger regional economies.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “All across this State, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are strategically prioritizing communities, growing economies with targeted awards, creating more housing opportunities that improve affordability for New Yorkers where it is most needed, and building on the diverse character of our neighborhoods. By working with local and municipal partners, these awards continue Governor Hochul's commitment to developing the full potential of our downtowns as economic drivers and attractive places to live.”

North Country Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs James McKenna and Dr. Kathryn Morris said, “The DRI and NY Forward funding for Lowville, Canton and Alexandria Bay will further establish these communities as vibrant year-round destinations with growth opportunities for regional residents and visitors alike. This strategic support for our businesses, culture, history – and spectacular natural landscapes – will help to ensure that people can live, work and put down roots for the future right here in the North Country.”

Assemblymember Scott Gray said, “These targeted investments in the Village of Canton and Alexandria Bay are a vital step toward strengthening our downtowns, preserving our heritage, and enhancing economic opportunity throughout the 116th Assembly District. These NY Forward projects reflect the unique character of each community, Canton’s vibrant academic and cultural setting and Alexandria Bay’s iconic waterfront. This will help expand housing, support small businesses, and boost tourism. By investing in infrastructure, recreation, and commercial revitalization, the state is helping these communities build a sustainable future rooted in local pride and economic growth.”

Village of Lowville Mayor Dan Salmon said, “First, on behalf of the Village of Lowville Board of Trustees, its residents, and the DRI committee, I would like to thank Governor Hochul and staff for this gift. We are excited to receive the announcement of the DRI project awards that will enhance our community.”

Village of Alexandria Bay Mayor Mike Putnam said, “The Village of Alexandria Bay is excited to receive this announcement. Thank you to Governor Hochul for the investment in our community. These NY Forward projects will make a great and lasting impact on our historic village.”

Village of Canton Mayor Michael E. Dalton said, “I want to express my sincere gratitude for today’s announcement of the NY Forward Projects. These selected projects are investments, which leverage public and private commitment in our community. The draft recommendations developed by the hard work of a small committee of local residents are now coming to fruition, and we are incredibly excited to witness the positive changes these projects will bring. I also thank Governor Hochul and her commitment to Economic Development in New York State and especially the North Country.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State strengthen its economy, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program has awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.