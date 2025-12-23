Governor Hochul Was a Guest on “Cats & Cosby”

Earlier tonight, Governor Hochul was a guest on WABC Radio’s “Cats & Cosby.”

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

John Catsimatidis, WABC: Well, Monday, three days — four days? — three days from Christmas. With us today is Governor Hochul from the great State of New York. And Governor, I heard you lit the menorah — had a good Hanukkah, and it's Christmas this Thursday — how do you feel?

Governor Hochul: Well, it's a beautiful week and I appreciate the opportunity to wish all your members, your audience — your large audience, John, you have a lot of followers – a Happy Hanukkah. We’re winding down the Hanukkah season. I did light the Menorah on a very cold night this past week, but it was wonderful to be there and express my solidarity with the Jewish community and also to let them know that we're going to continue fighting antisemitism and standing up for their rights to express themselves freely and be safe in our city.

But I'm very excited about Christmas, it’s just around the corner. We have two little granddaughters that'll be coming to visit me, which I don't get to see very often. And so, I'm looking forward to seeing it through the eyes of children, which always makes it so special. So I just wanted to let everybody know we're thinking about them, praying for them to this season. I'll be in Brooklyn tonight giving out toys to children that need our extra help. So if you can find it in your heart everyone to do a little extra with food and contributions and toys for others, there's always someone who needs more than we do. And that's the spirit of giving this holiday season.

John Catsimatidis, WABC: And I know we — being with the Police Athletic League — we gave out 5,000 turkeys during the Thanksgiving period of time. And I think we're giving out some more things this coming week. And it's all about the kids and my grandson, it will be his first Christmas, he's nine months old.

Governor Hochul: Awww.

John Catsimatidis, WABC: And we got a little train going around the Christmas tree. And maybe he'll be a little bit amazed by it.

Governor Hochul: Well, I have a little five-month-old and a three-year-old, and my husband tried to start the train to go around our tree this year. And something wasn't working with the locomotive, so I've had to get that one fixed. But it's just a beautiful time to just, again, when you're an adult and you get caught up with your work and the stresses of everyday living you can overlook what the season is all about.

I was raised as a Catholic, I appreciate and respect all religions and their traditions, but, this is a time we celebrate the birth of Jesus and we honor that. And just reminding everybody of the teachings of Jesus Christ through my life right now says I'm responsible for taking care of other people and fighting for them and protecting them. Whether it's our kids in our communities — keeping them safe, but also on our subways and our streets. I love what I do because it's also a way to fulfill my own upbringing as a Catholic.

John Catsimatidis, WABC: Well Governor, I'm going to miss Cardinal Dolan, and I'm very disappointed that the Pope has relieved him — or accepted his retirement. And because I felt that the Pope became Pope because Cardinal Dolan supported him and I mean he's one of the most beloved Cardinals we have ever had.

Governor Hochul: I just spoke with him yesterday and conveyed a similar feeling. He let me know he's not going anywhere, he wants to be very involved in the community still — he has a lot more to give. And I said, “I'll take you up on that, you've been a true leader.” And again, I'm not going to say I agree with him on every issue, and people don't agree with me — but that's all right. We have a respect for our positions and I will tell you that we've done a lot together. I was with him over Thanksgiving when we were giving out food to people in Washington Heights and it was really a beautiful experience. He is a very generous, kind person and he will be sorely missed.

John Catsimatidis, WABC: Now you are very proud of two issues that came up. You're very proud of implementing the cell phone ban in schools and also bringing down subway crime. Do you want to talk about those two?

Governor Hochul: Sure, John. First of all, there was a fight over my plan to remove all devices that distract kids from learning. We had to go after a lot of people who just said, “No, we don't want to be told what to do.” And I don't mind taking on a fight when I'm fighting for especially our children and their mental health and their wellbeing. So I am so proud that after going through those battles and taking the idea around the state for about a year and winning over support from the Legislature and State Education Department, that we just launched it in September — and John I could not have foreseen such immediate results ever. I thought there'd be long-term results but guess what?

The kids are so relieved of the stress of having to check their phones all day or be bullied in school, or the pressure on the girls to know that you're the one not being invited to the party on Friday and it just kind of leaves you sad all day. There's so much stress on our kids, John, and you've got a young grandchild. But your grandchild will grow up in the State of New York never having known that you could even bring a cell phone to school — which has been the case for a decade.

John Catsimatidis, WABC: It becomes a disease on these kids, and they get stuck on it.

Governor Hochul: Yes, they’re addicted. They're learning more, their teachers are saying the learning environment is stronger. Kids are playing with each other, they're playing board games during lunch. Kids are reporting that they're playing chess and cards with people that they never spoke to in their entire lives — they’ve been classmates for years because the cell phone took the place of human interaction.

So as a mom, this is one of my proudest accomplishments to know that kids today are going to grow up healthier, more well adjusted, be able to make eye contact and communicate with people unlike the young people who were in an environment where it was just the norm — and they couldn't put down their cell phones.

One young girl said, “You have to save us from ourselves, we can't be the ones who stop.” And as I said, as a parent, when a child says you have to save us, I'm going to step right into that fight and do it any day of the week. And so that was a huge accomplishment for us.

John Catsimatidis, WABC: Absolutely.

Governor Hochul: Others should follow.

John Catsimatidis, WABC: Absolutely, and Governor we have a big preview tomorrow night on Tuesday night on my debut as a movie star. I needed one more career. Marty Supreme. And I hope you have time to stop by and at least say hello.

Governor Hochul: I will do my best. And congratulations John, that's a lot of fun. That's one of the joys of being in New York City, the unexpected, the opportunities like this. And certainly as a larger than life person like yourself to be able to be showcased in this. It's a point of pride for all New Yorkers as well.

John Catsimatidis, WABC: Governor, thank you for calling in this Monday evening and hopefully see you on Tuesday and let's catch up again real soon.

Governor Hochul: Sounds great, John. Thank you.