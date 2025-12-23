ICYMI: Governor Hochul’s Op-Ed in Empire Report: Killing Jobs Won’t Power America

Today, Empire Report published an op-ed by Governor Kathy Hochul responding to President Trump’s suspension of offshore wind projects. Text of the op-ed can be viewed online and is available below:

Right in the midst of the holiday season, we learned that President Trump is once again pulling the rug out from under New York workers. Without warning, his administration shut down Empire Wind 1 and Sunrise Wind, along with offshore wind projects in other states. In one reckless move, he put thousands of good-paying jobs and New York’s energy future at risk.

Imagine working hard all year, only to find out that your job is suddenly gone. That is reality for nearly 2,000 New Yorkers who woke up yesterday wondering if they will still have a paycheck. People who did everything right, worked hard, and showed up every day, are now being told their livelihoods do not matter. Not because these projects failed. Not because the permits were flawed. But because the President decided to pull the plug.

The jobs building these wind farms aren’t just good union jobs that keep families afloat — they are also jobs that will create clean energy and keep energy costs down. Just a few months ago, the New York State Independent System Operator warned that unless New York starts generating more power quickly, we could face blackouts as soon as this summer.

That is why New York is aggressively pursuing an all-of-the-above energy approach. We build. We plan. We use every tool available–solar, wind, nuclear, and gas–because keeping the lights on and costs down is not optional.

Empire Wind 1 and Sunrise Wind are central to that effort. Together, these projects are expected to generate enough electricity to power roughly 10 percent of New York City. They strengthen reliability at a time of growing demand. They reduce pressure on energy prices for families already stretched thin. And they anchor a robust offshore wind supply chain, from ports and manufacturers to electricians, ironworkers, and longshoremen who depend on these projects to keep working.

President Trump’s vendetta against wind projects is obsessive and baffling. It is also not new. When President Trump issued a stop work order on Empire Wind 1 earlier this year, I convinced him to lift it. Alongside the Attorney General, I went to court to ensure he could not arbitrarily deny new offshore wind permits. Just as canceling Empire Wind 1 was unacceptable months ago, this new stoppage is unacceptable now.

The President is now hiding behind claims of national security, arguing that projects approved by the Department of Defense and fully permitted at the federal and state level, are suddenly a threat. New Yorkers know the truth. The real threat is not a carefully designed offshore wind project. It is a President undermining America’s ability to produce its own energy.

Mr. President, you and I agree: Energy independence matters. So let us build.

I have saved wind power in New York before. And now, in partnership with the other impacted states, I will do it again. This will not be the year that hardworking New Yorkers lose their paychecks during the holidays because their President turned his back on them. This will be the year that New Yorkers have the jobs they need and the power their economy requires, at a cost they can afford, because I will never stop fighting for New Yorkers.

Kathy Hochul is the 57th Governor of New York State.