BREAKING NEWS

MPs in the Work and Pensions Committee have called for the benefits system to have a legal duty to safeguard vulnerable claimants.

There is still a long way to go before this can be made into law. But it’s a significant step that we – and other committed campaigners - have been fighting for.

Why is this important?

For too long, people living with mental illness have suffered devastating harm and lost their lives due to failures in the benefits system.

This new report comes from a group of cross-party MPs and has support from across the political spectrum.

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said: "If implemented, a statutory duty for the DWP to safeguard vulnerable claimants would be a crucial step toward real accountability, something we and other committed campaigners have advocated for.

“Like our NHS, the benefits system was set up to support those in need, yet without legal safeguards a punitive and harmful approach has gone unchecked, with little transparency on whether lessons have been learned from past tragedies.

“The government has pledged to renew its focus on safeguarding - this must include a statutory duty for the DWP to safeguard vulnerable claimants that prioritises the wellbeing of people affected by mental illness in every policy and decision.”

We’ll be waiting for the government’s response to this important report.