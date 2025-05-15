OSCE roundtable explores the role of emerging technologies in policing in multi-ethnic societies

On 15 May 2025, experts in policing and minority rights gathered in The Hague, the Netherlands for a roundtable discussion on how emerging technologies are shaping policing practices in multi-ethnic societies. The event was jointly organized by the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities (HCNM) and the OSCE Transnational Threats Department’s Strategic Police Matters Unit (TNTD/SPMU).

Twelve participants from law enforcement, academia, civil society, international organizations, and OSCE institutions and field operations explored the growing use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive policing and facial recognition. Discussions focused on how these tools are transforming community engagement, operational strategies and reporting practices – particularly in ethnically diverse contexts.

The roundtable provided a platform to examine both the potential benefits and the serious risks posed by new technologies in policing. A key concern was the need to mitigate bias and inaccuracies in technological tools to ensure fair and effective law enforcement.

Central to the discussion was the continued relevance and effectiveness of the HCNM Recommendations on Policing in Multi-Ethnic Societies (Policing Recommendations), first published in 2006. Participants explored how the Policing Recommendations can be updated to reflect the challenges and opportunities of today’s fast-evolving technological landscape, while upholding human rights, particularly those of minorities.

This event built on the outcomes of the 15th Anniversary Conference of the HCNM’s Recommendations on Policing in Multi-Ethnic Societies, held in Vienna, Austria in 2021, which identified the impact of new technologies as a critical area for further exploration.

Findings of this roundtable, together with insights from a second expert consultation planned for later this year, will inform the HCNM’s and TNTD/SPMU’s efforts to strengthen the practical application of the Policing Recommendations. The outcomes will also contribute to the High Commissioner’s advisory work, helping participating States harness the benefits of modern policing methods while safeguarding the rights of all communities.