Sean O’Day selected as acting director of Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services

May 15, 2025

Salem – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has selected Sean O'Day as acting director of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS).

O'Day is currently the deputy director for DCBS, the state's largest consumer and worker protection and business regulatory agency. He will replace Andrew R. Stolfi, who was recently confirmed by the Oregon State Senate to be the director of the Oregon Employment Department.

Stolfi is presently serving as both the DCBS director and the Oregon insurance commissioner. TK Keen, the deputy insurance commissioner and administrator of DCBS' Division of Financial Regulation, will take on the duties as acting insurance commissioner.

“Sean and TK are both true public servants with decades of experience leading teams and their knowledge of the people and issues that make up DCBS will be invaluable during this time of transition," Stolfi said. “They have also demonstrated time and again their commitment to consumer and worker protection, which is at the core of our mission. Oregonians are in great hands moving forward in this interim period."

O'Day has been the DCBS deputy director since March 2023. He previously served as the deputy director of the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs. He has more than two decades of public service in Oregon and has worked at a variety of government entities providing regulatory and business services. Before he joined Veterans' Affairs in 2020, Sean served as the executive director of Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments, general counsel for the League of Oregon Cities, deputy city attorney and deputy city manager for Salem, deputy legal counsel to the Office of the Governor, and law clerk to the chief justice of the Oregon Supreme Court.

O'Day also serves as a reserve judge advocate in the United States Army Reserve. He is the commander of the 6th Legal Operations Detachment (LOD), a unit comprised of highly trained legal professionals who provide on-demand legal services and operational support across the globe. A combat veteran, he has served two tours of duty in the Middle East and also participated in Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.

He received his law degree from the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis & Clark College in Portland, and his bachelor's degree from Central Washington University. He also has a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

“I am honored to serve as the acting DCBS director," O'Day said. “Oregon has long been a leader in worker and consumer protection, and I am excited to continue working with our talented employees and agency partners in service to the people of Oregon."

Keen started as administrator of the Division of Financial Regulation in August 2020 and has been the deputy insurance commissioner since 2014. He previously served in the division as deputy administrator (December 2014 to August 2020) and senior policy advisor (October 2012 to December 2014).

Keen has led several National Association of Insurance Commissioners' working groups on topics such as pharmacy benefit manager regulation and consumer protection on mandatory arbitration clauses. He has also led national groups that focused on consumer protections for financial product offerings.

Before joining the division, he practiced law as a sole practitioner in Washington, focusing on employment law cases. During law school at Lewis & Clark College, he worked for the Oregon Department of Justice, the Hon. Elizabeth L. Perris of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, and the Portland State University Office of General Counsel.

"It is an honor to serve as acting insurance commissioner. I look forward to continuing the approach of protecting consumers, dealing with the complex issues around wildfires and insurance, and ensuring we have stable and healthy insurance markets statewide," Keen said. “Also, we will continue to be leaders on innovation, transparency, and responsive regulation."

O'Day and Keen will start in their roles June 23.

The Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS) is preparing to conduct an open recruitment for the next director of DCBS this summer. At the close of the recruitment process, Gov. Kotek will nominate the DCBS director, who is subject to state Senate confirmation. The Oregon insurance commissioner falls under DCBS and is appointed by the DCBS director.

DCBS and the insurance commissioner play an important role in the state's regulatory landscape and are responsible for overseeing the insurance industry and protecting consumers.

###

About Oregon DCBS: The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. The department administers state laws and rules to protect consumers and workers in the areas of workers' compensation, occupational safety and health, financial services, insurance, and building codes. Visit dcbs.oregon.gov.

