DFR urges Oregonians to prepare early for active 2025 wildfire season

With hotter, drier conditions arriving early this year, Oregon’s Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is urging residents to prepare now for an active 2025 wildfire season. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, fire activity has increased gradually since May, droughts have intensified in the Northwest already, and several significant fires have broken out recently.



“We are anticipating an active fire season,” said DFR Administrator TK Keen. “Many people may not realize this, but more acres burned in Oregon last year than in the 2020 wildfires. Fortunately, there was not the same loss of life or structures. But it is extremely important for Oregonians do what they can to prepare their properties for this summer and fall. The weather is getting much warmer, and drier, which means the risk of wildfires is high.”

In the 2020s alone, Oregon wildfires have caused nearly $3 billion in estimated losses, which is more than the previous four decades combined.

The National Interagency Fire Center anticipates that in July, August, and September, most of Oregon will be above normal in its fire activity.



What can you do to prepare? DFR has created a disaster toolkit on its website, which includes how to financially prepare for wildfire season, wildfire preparation for your home, and evacuation tips. The Oregon Department of Forestry also has good information on active wildfires in the state.

To save time, money, and stress, consider these steps before disaster strikes:

Review your insurance policies with your agent or company to ensure you are adequately protected. Many homeowners are unknowingly underinsured.

Build a home inventory. Take a video of the personal property in each room of your home and describe the items as you record. You can also use a home inventory app or a home inventory tool provided by your insurance company.

Gather copies of important documents such as titles, insurance policies, tax records, birth and marriage certificates, and Social Security cards. Store them in a password-protected cloud or with your emergency kit.

Make a list of account numbers and customer service contact information for insurance companies, banks, lenders, utilities, and landlords.

Set aside enough cash to get you and your family through the first several days after an emergency.



For more information, go to dfr.oregon.gov/preparenow.

“The more you can do before a wildfire hits your home, the better the recovery process can be,” Keen said. “When a fire strikes, there’s a lot of emotions involved, including fear, anger, and confusion and having the right insurance policy, an inventory list, and an overall plan can alleviate a lot of those fears.”

DFR also has a webpage dedicated to wildfire insurance resources. One area that often gets overlooked is how to make your home as fireproof as possible by creating defensible space by removing dry leaves, dead brush, debris, and pine needles from yards and gutters. Trim trees away from your home, barns, and sheds, and place screens over open vents on homes. These tasks reduce the fuels that enable wildfires to spread and give firefighters more time to slow the blaze. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s website has more information about defensible space.

If damaged by wildfires, our consumer advocates are available to help with any insurance questions. You can reach them at 888-877-4894 (toll-free) or dfr.insurancehelp@dcbs.oregon.gov.

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon’s largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and oregon.gov/dcbs.