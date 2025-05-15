Work resumes on SR 500 pedestrian bridge project following winter break

VANCOUVER – The final push to open a new pedestrian bridge crossing over State Route 500 in Vancouver began the week of May 5.

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor, Cascade Bridge LLC, is building a new overcrossing that will shorten travel and reconnect neighborhoods.

For the last several years, people walking, biking, or rolling across SR 500 at Northeast Stapleton Road and Northeast 54th Avenue have had to take the long way around. But not for much longer!

Warmer weather has allowed crews to resume ramp closures and occasional overnight single-lane closures along SR 500. These closures allow crews to advance work to finish the project.

Remaining work

This spring and summer, crews are finishing the following items:

Removing the traffic islands, which are small areas in the middle of the road that help separate cars going in different directions.

Pave the pathway leading up and over the bridge.

Repave the eastbound lanes of SR 500.

Bridge painting.

Install safety fencing along both sides of the bridge.

Paint roadway striping.

During construction, people who walk, bike, and roll can continue to use a free, on-demand shuttle service provided in partnership with C-TRAN to cross the highway. Call 360-695-0123 to book a ride.

In 2024, crews built walls, the bridge, new sidewalks and pathways leading up to the bridge. Additionally, curb ramps were added for better access to newly completed sidewalks connecting to SR 500 on nearby cross streets.

Once complete, the project will bring safer, easier travel for everyone in the community.