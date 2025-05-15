ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted a fourth defendant, Demaria Williams, for the trafficking of a 13-year-old female in Houston County.

Emma Garcia, Noe Hernandez and Brian Smith were previously indicted in December 2024, and they are all facing charges related to the trafficking of this same child. Carr’s office initiated its investigation after the victim disclosed that she was sold for sex in Warner Robins, Georgia. After the initial indictment was secured, Carr’s team continued with its investigation. As a result, Chief Human Trafficking Investigator Bryan Kimbell was able to identify an additional individual, Demaria Williams, who is alleged to have purchased the 13-year-old female for sex.

“Once we locate a victim, we work tirelessly to identify every one of their traffickers,” said Carr. “Whether a buyer or a seller, anyone engaged in the sexual exploitation of a child will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We’re committed to seeing justice served, and we’re sending a strong message that Georgia’s children are not for sale.”

Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit recently expanded to include a new regional prosecutor and two new investigators in Macon. The hires took effect on April 16, 2025, with funding provided in the state’s AFY 25 budget.

Houston County Indictment

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Houston County Grand Jury on May 13, 2025, resulting in the indictment* of Demaria Williams, 35, of Byron.

Specifically, Williams is facing the following charges:

1 count of Statutory Rape

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

The defendant was taken into custody on April 25, 2025, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Warner Robins Police Department, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured 60 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.