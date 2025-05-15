Crop Report For The Period May 6 to May 12, 2025

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2025

Limited precipitation over the past week has allowed producers to make substantial seeding progress. Seeding is currently 49 per cent complete across the province, up 31 per cent from last week. This is significantly ahead of the five-year average of 32 per cent and the 10-year average of 34 per cent.

All regions were able to make considerable seeding gains this week. Currently, the southwest region continues to lead in seeding progress with 76 per cent complete. The northwest region sits at 49 per cent complete. The southeast, west-central and northeast regions are all reporting 43 per cent complete seeding. The east-central region is reporting 33 per cent complete.

Pulse crops continue to lead in seeding progress with 78 per cent of field peas seeded, 71 per cent of lentils and 65 per cent of chickpeas. Triticale is the highest in reported seeding completion of the cereals at 73 per cent, followed by durum at 65 per cent, spring wheat at 53 per cent, barley at 45 per cent, oats at 28 per cent and canary seed at 23 per cent. Of the oilseed crops, mustard is leading in seeding completion at 66 per cent, followed by canola at 29 per cent and flax at 28 per cent. Perennial forage is reported at 25 per cent seeded. Soybeans are the furthest behind in seeding completion at 14 per cent.

Overall, rainfall was fairly limited throughout the province over the past week. The highest reported rainfall fell in the Marengo area at 14 millimetres (mm) followed by the Wadena area at 13 mm. Many other areas reported trace to limited rainfall for the week.

Warm, dry and windy conditions continue to deplete topsoil moisture across the province. Producers are hopeful for moisture soon to help support crop development and improve hay and pasture conditions.Currently, topsoil moisture for cropland is rated at one per cent surplus, 61 per cent adequate, 35 per cent short and three per cent very short. Hayland is rated at 51 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture conditions are reported at 42 per cent adequate, 50 per cent short and eight per cent very short.

Livestock producers in areas of the province are hopeful for moisture to support water supplies moving into the season. Fifty-four per cent of producers currently estimate there are no shortages of on-farm surface water supplies for livestock occurring or anticipated, with 32 per cent estimating that shortages may occur in one to two months depending on future moisture conditions. Twelve per cent of producers are currently indicating that moderate shortages are occurring with two per cent reporting severe shortages occurring. Currently, 84 per cent of producers are not concerned with water quality for their livestock at this time.

Producers are busy seeding while watching their early seeded crops begin to emerge. Many are applying pre-seed herbicide products for weed control as the weather allows, along with harrowing, land rolling and rock picking. Livestock producers are checking fences and starting to move cattle out to pasture. They have noted that, although pastures are starting to green up, growth is slow due to the drier conditions. As seeding rapidly progresses across the province, drivers are encouraged to watch for farm machinery moving along highways and roads during this busy season and producers are reminded to take precautions while transporting equipment.

