Kentuckians in 24 More Counties Now Eligible To Apply for FEMA Assistance Following April Severe Storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. –Twenty-four additional counties in the Commonwealth of Kentucky have been added to the major disaster declaration for Kentucky’s severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides and flooding that began April 2 and continuing.

Homeowners and renters with disaster damage in Breckinridge, Bullitt, Calloway, Daviess, Garrard, Grayson, Hancock, Hart, Henderson, Henry, Jefferson, LaRue, Lincoln, McLean, Meade, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Oldham, Pendleton, Powell, Trimble, Warren, and Webster counties are eligible to apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

These counties are added to Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen and Woodford which were designated eligible April 24.

The first step to receive FEMA assistance is to apply. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is June 25.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

Survivors in the designated counties who have disaster-caused damage or loss from the April 2 storm can apply for federal disaster assistance under the major disaster declaration DR-4864-KY in several ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”).

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Assistance from FEMA may include grants for temporary housing while you are unable to live in your home, such as temporary housing assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs for both owners and renters, and grants for disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, funds for moving and storage, medical, dental, childcare and other miscellaneous items.

FEMA assistance may also be provided for repair or replacement of owner-occupied homes that serve as the household’s primary residence, including privately owned access routes, such as driveways, roads or bridges.

Applicants should keep their current contact information on file with FEMA as the agency may need to schedule a home inspection or get additional information.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and cannot compensate for all losses caused by a disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.