‘Propulsion’ Talk at The Deep Dive Event to Help Entrepreneurs Struggling with Growth Scale Like Silicon Valley Giants

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 31, 2025, entrepreneurs from across the country will gather in Phoenix, Arizona, for The Deep Dive Event, a high-impact business and personal development experience for growth-minded professionals. A featured session, titled “Propulsion, Turn Your Genius Into Scalable Growth,” will offer attendees a step-by-step strategy to overcome stagnation and scale their businesses using proven systems modeled after Silicon Valley.The session is led by Engels J. Valenzuela , a business growth architect and former product launch strategist at Fortune 10 companies in Silicon Valley. Valenzuela now teaches founders, coaches, creators, and service providers how to build high-performance businesses without relying on large teams, outside investors, or constant hustle.His “Propulsion” framework is designed for entrepreneurs who feel their business has untapped potential but are unsure how to turn their vision into consistent results. The session will cover:- How to design scalable offers that convert consistently- How to build sales systems that move cold attention to paid customers- How to implement marketing strategies that create momentum without burnout“Many entrepreneurs are working hard but not seeing the growth they expected,” says Valenzuela. “This talk is about helping them install the same performance systems that power venture-backed companies so they can scale smarter, not harder.”The Deep Dive Event is expected to attract a diverse group of entrepreneurs who are ready to take the next step in their business journey with clarity, focus and a system that works.About Engels J. ValenzuelaEngels J. Valenzuela is a Silicon Valley strategist turned business growth architect, known for launching multi-million-dollar products with Fortune 10 companies. He helps everyday entrepreneurs create scalable offers, install conversion systems and generate revenue using frameworks refined in the venture capital world. Engels is the founder of GeneratingLeadsOnline.com and creator of the “Propulsion” growth method.

