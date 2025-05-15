Kennebec Valley Superintendents’ Association Hosts Successful Biannual Student Showcase Event

On March 27, 2025, more than a dozen school administrative units (SAUs) gathered at Cony High School in Augusta for the biannual Kennebec Valley Superintendents’ Association (KVSA) Showcase. This interactive event, which takes place every two years, serves as a platform for students and teachers from central Maine to share more about the great work happening in their schools with a wider audience.

Each SAU that participated in the event had an opportunity to showcase one or two of their projects or initiatives. Participating school units included:

Augusta Public Schools

MSAD 11

MSAD 13

MSAD 49

MSAD 53

MSAD 54

MSAD 59

MSAD 74

Richmond Public Schools

RSU 2

RSU 18

Waterville Public Schools

Winslow Public Schools

Winthrop Public Schools

Nearly 200 people in total attended the Showcase, including more than 100 students. Also invited to the event were local representatives from the Maine Legislature and the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee, Maine State Board of Education members, school board members, representatives of higher education, and members of the public.

“We are very proud of all of our students, staff, and administrators who created an arena where students so proudly displayed and talked about their creativity. All students were proud to share the incredible work and ingenuity that happens in all of our public school districts in central Maine,” Keith Morin, Assistant Superintendent of RSU 18, said. “We were pleased with those who were able to attend the event, which included area superintendents and assistant superintendents, teachers, members of the Maine School Management Association, and members of the Maine State Board of Education from member school districts.”

Projects and initiatives that participating school units chose to showcase ranged from the Monster Project, a collaborative art project with first-graders and high school students in MSAD 13; to outdoor classroom efforts at MSAD 59 for grades 6-8; to the use of VR goggles at Augusta Public Schools for middle and high schoolers; to the Monmouth VEX Robotics team; to media arts learning at RSU 18, where students create a daily news broadcast that airs every school day at 9 a.m.

“The event featured impressive projects, performances, and presentations that highlighted the creativity, talent, and innovation thriving in our public schools,” Sandra MacArthur, KVSA President, said. “This showcase serves as a powerful reminder of the value of public education and the dedication of students and educators alike. KVSA is proud to support and spotlight the incredible learning happening every day in our schools.”

