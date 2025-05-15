Improved Water Quality Shortens Rainfall Closures for Shellfish Areas

Published on Thursday, May 15, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – Just in time for Quahog Week, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that rain-related shellfish closures have reduced from seven to six days for the Lower Providence River and Greenwich Bay shellfish conditional areas due to improved water quality. Closures will now last six days after 0.5” to 1.2” of rain in a 24-hour period. For heavier rainfall over 1.2”, the seven-day closure remains. These changes will add an average of ten additional days of harvesting each year.

“This is a water quality success story for our environment, Rhode Island’s quahoggers, and our food economy,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Clean water is at the center of our way of life in the Ocean State.”



“This change reflects ongoing water quality improvements in Narragansett Bay and our commitment to work collaboratively with the shell fishing industry,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “By working together through infrastructure investments, science-based environmental laws, and state-local-federal cooperation leading to the cleaner waters, we can continue increasing access to RI’s shell fishing grounds.”



As a result of water quality improvements, the Providence River conditionally approved shellfish area was opened for the first time in 75 years in 2021 with a seven-day closure management plan when there was 0.5” or more of rain in a 24-hour period. The Greenwich Bay shellfish conditional area has also had a seven-day closure management plan when there was 0.5” or more of rain in a 24-hour period for over 30 years. DEM’s Office of Water Resources (OWR), following a recent review of data found that water quality in shellfish areas returns to safe levels six days after moderate rainfall of 0.5” to 1.2” in a 24-hour period. These positive results are due to long-term improvements like upgraded stormwater infrastructure, cesspool removal, and expanded sewer service This progress is the result of collaboration between DEM, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), and the RI Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), and shell fishing partners, who work together to maintain Rhode Island’s reputation for a high-quality product through careful monitoring and stewardship.

For more information on shellfish harvesting classifications, review the annual notice available at www.dem.ri.gov/shellfish. An interactive shell fishing map is also available.

For information on emergency and conditional area water quality related shellfish closures, call DEM's 24-hour shell fishing hotline at 401-222-2900 or sign up for OWR's listserv here: RishellfishOWR-subscribe@listserve.ri.gov.

