Richard Leemon Joe Sentenced to 30 for 2019 Sexual Assault of Anchorage Woman

May 14, 2025

(Anchorage, Alaska) -- Yesterday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby sentenced 43-year-old Richard Leemon Joe for the Oct. 9, 2019, sexual assault of an Anchorage woman.

On Jan.13, 2025, an Anchorage jury convicted defendant Joe of Sexual Assault in the First Degree. The evidence at trial showed that the victim and her boyfriend had spent the night at Richard Joe’s home. While the victim was asleep, Joe removed her shorts. The victim woke up and tried to fight the defendant by shoving him, but he pushed the woman’s legs open and forcibly raped her. The victim and her boyfriend immediately reported the crime to the Anchorage Police.

Judge Saxby found that Joe had a lengthy criminal history compounded by alcohol abuse. The court recognized the victim’s vulnerability and the general community outrage over sexual assault rates in Alaska. He sentenced Joe to serve 30 years for the sexual assault and 15 years of probation following service of his sentence. Joe will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Defendant Joe is in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Erin White at (907) 269-6300 or erin.white@alaska.gov .

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.