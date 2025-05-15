YouTube Presents Gold Creator Award To Cybercrime Magazine For Surpassing 1 Million Subscribers

Cybercrime Magazine YouTube Channel for Boardroom & C-Suite Executives, CIOs & CISOs, IT & Cybersecurity Leaders, Law Enforcement, Students, Parents, Educators

The Cybercrime Magazine YouTube Channel's mission is to be the number one destination for entertaining and informative cybersecurity videos” — Steve Morgan, Founder of Cybersecurity Ventures

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YouTube presented the Cybercrime Magazine YouTube Channel with a Gold Creator Award for surpassing 1 million subscribers."We're honored by this recognition," says Steve Morgan, founder and CEO at Cybersecurity Ventures and Editor-in-Chief at Cybercrime Magazine. "This wouldn't be possible without our production staff, followers, and sponsors. Our mission is to be the number one destination for entertaining and informative cybersecurity videos."The Cybercrime Magazine YouTube Channel covers AI and security, cyberattacks, cybercrime, cybercriminals, cryptocrime, cryptography, cybersecurity, blockchain security, consumer security, data breaches, the dark web, hackers, identity theft, the Internet, penetration testing, phishing, ransomware, phreaking, quantum security, women in cyber, and more.Its videos also cover cyber economic market data, insights, and ground-breaking predictions to a global audience of CIOs and IT executives, CSOs and CISOs, information security practitioners, cybersecurity company founders and CEOs, venture capitalists, corporate investors, business and finance executives, HR professionals, and government cyber defense leaders."I subscribe to the content provided by Cybersecurity Ventures on its Cybercrime Magazine YouTube Channel because it offers meaningful insights in a bite-sized format," says Adam Keown, Chief Information Security Officer at Fortune 500 company Eastman, and a former FBI Special Agent, Cyber. "Its availability on my podcast feed and YouTube makes it convenient for me to access when I can.""The Cybercrime Magazine team has consistently delivered exceptional work across multiple video projects," says Scott Schober, a sought-after wireless security and cybersecurity expert, media personality, presenter, author, and CEO of Berkeley Varitronics Systems, the largest supplier of hardware-based wireless products for detection. "Although we have in-house video production capabilities, we chose to partner with them because of their deep expertise in cybersecurity and their ability to communicate complex threats in a clear, compelling way."The Cybercrime Magazine YouTube Channel's catalog includes pure editorial and paid sponsored videos. Its clients include some of the largest and most successful cybersecurity brands such as CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks, as well as venture funded startups and emerging players.For students, parents, and educators, the Cybercrime Magazine YouTube channel is a resource for information on cybersecurity careers, certifications, statistics and much more.Creator Awards are given at YouTube's sole discretion and they only recognize creators that have played by the rules. Channels are subject to review before awards are issued. That means rewarding creators that keep their accounts in good standing without copyright strikes, community guideline violations, or artificially increased subscriber counts, among other criteria.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.