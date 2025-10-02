The 'Quantum Minute' Named Best Podcast Series In 2025

Cybercrime Magazine Editors’ Choice Award goes to Applied Quantum

The feedback from our audience solidified the Quantum Minute as our Editors’ choice in 2025” — Steve Morgan, Editor-in-Chief at Cybercrime Magazine

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The editors at Cybercrime Magazine have named the Quantum Minute as its best podcast series in 2025.The Quantum Minute is sponsored by Applied Quantum , a leading consultancy and solutions provider specializing in quantum computing, quantum cryptography, quantum communication, and quantum AI.A weekly one-minute episode helps listeners maneuver quantum computing and security tips, terms, and topics.The Quantum Minute is for boardroom and C-suite executives, CIOs, CISOs, IT and security professionals, and anyone grappling with quantum computing.“We launched the Quantum Minute with intentions to provide our audience with a weekly dose of actionable information on one of the most important emerging fields that they’re interested in following on our media,” said Steve Morgan, Editor-in-Chief at Cybercrime Magazine.“The series is not only sponsored by Applied Quantum, but some of the episodes are based on thought leadership from their founder and CEO, Marin Ivezic , a top global expert around all things quantum, and publisher of the popular PostQuantum.com blog,” added Morgan. “The feedback from our audience solidified the Quantum Minute as our Editors’ no. 1 choice in 2025.”“Quantum computing became a bit of a joke in the cybersecurity field because it was always five years away,” explained Ivezic, Founder, Applied Quantum and Secure Quantum, who has watched the technology crawl from early theory to the recent delivery of ever more usable systems.“Everybody was always saying that the sky is falling and that quantum computers would arrive tomorrow,” Ivezic said, “but it was never really coming and would never really work.”“We’re now at the stage where much of the science behind quantum computers is being solved, and nobody suspects anymore that quantum computers will not actually come in the next couple of years. Nobody’s laughing anymore.”The Quantum Minute episodes release on Cybercrime Magazine’s Podcast, hosted on SoundCloud, and they’re picked up for listeners on Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, YouTube, and many other platforms.QuantumMinute.com features a playlist with all of the Quantum Minute episodes.ABOUTLaunched in May 2019, The Cybercrime Magazine Podcast is the fastest-growing cybersecurity podcast, and has aired around 6,000 episodes.According to Listen Notes, which is like Google for Podcasts, the Cybercrime Magazine Podcast is one of the top 5 percent most popular shows out of more than 3.1 million podcasts globally.FeedSpot, which indexes content from hundreds of thousands of global sources and publishes a list of the 100 best cybersecurity podcasts from thousands of podcasts on the web and ranked by traffic, social media followers and freshness, indicates that the Cybercrime Magazine Podcast puts out the most episodes per day, per week, per month, and per year, compared to all other cybercrime and cybersecurity podcasts.

