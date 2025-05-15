Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B1003385 RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak STATION: Westminster Barracks CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 05/15/2025 / 8:30 AM INCIDENT LOCATION: Trailside Condos Lane, Londonderry, VT VIOLATION: Criminal DLS ACCUSED: Susan K. Foley AGE: 71 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/15/2025, at approximately 8:30 AM, the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a report that a vehicle had struck a building on Trailside Condos Lane in the Town of Londonderry, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as 71-year-old Susan K. Foley. Troopers responded to the scene, and subsequent investigation revealed that Foley was not impaired. Foley's operator's license was found to be criminally suspended. Foley was issued a criminal citation for Criminal DLS and is scheduled to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division on 06/03/2025, at 8:30 AM to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 06/03/2025 / 8:30 AM COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

