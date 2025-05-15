PRESS RELEASE

Kick-Off to Vermont’s Wildland Fire Season:

Backyard Burning Reminders

Montpelier, Vt. – With spring cleaning underway in some parts of the state, the Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) want to remind Vermonters to follow a few guidelines for backyard open burning to protect environmental and public health, and public safety.

“Burning materials from spring cleanup can release harmful pollution that can impact neighboring properties,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “Vermonters can help reduce air pollution, and avoid nuisance impacts by following a few simple guidelines.”

“Burning debris is the leading cause of wildland fires in Vermont, underscoring the critical importance of proactive measures,” said FPR Commissioner Danielle Fitzko. “In 2024, Vermont had 96 wildland fires, all were caused by human activity.”

To minimize harmful impacts of smoke and reduce wildland fire risks, please remember the following:

Get a permit by contacting your Town Forest Fire Warden. Permits are required for burning legal materials such as tree limbs and branches.

by contacting your Town Forest Fire Warden. Permits are required for burning legal materials such as tree limbs and branches. Consider alternatives to open burning such as chipping or composting.

to open burning such as chipping or composting. Check the latest wildland fire situation. Review the Fire Danger Forecast and the wildland fire situation update. Postpone burning during periods of moderate or higher fire danger. Sign up for daily fire danger alerts.

Review the Fire Danger Forecast and the wildland fire situation update. Postpone burning during periods of moderate or higher fire danger. Sign up for daily fire danger alerts. Check the Air Quality Forecast and postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke, or if the Air Quality Index is moderate or worse.

and postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke, or if the Air Quality Index is moderate or worse. Reduce air pollution. Check wind speed and direction before burning to minimize impacts on neighboring properties. Avoid burning green materials, allow it to dry first.

Check wind speed and direction before burning to minimize impacts on neighboring properties. Avoid burning green materials, allow it to dry first. Burning trash is prohibited , including paper, cardboard, tires, plywood, pressboard, asphalt shingles, plastics, treated wood.

, including paper, cardboard, tires, plywood, pressboard, asphalt shingles, plastics, treated wood. Never leave a fire unattended. Ensuring the fire is cool and cannot re-ignite.

Ensuring the fire is cool and cannot re-ignite. Report wildland fires immediately by calling 911.

“Our best suggestion is to avoid burning altogether and let the materials decompose naturally,” said John Wakefield, Compliance Section Chief for the DEC Air Quality and Climate Division.

On-premise or backyard burning of brush, deadwood, or tree cuttings collected from normal property maintenance is allowed under the Vermont Air Pollution Control Regulations, if no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, is created.

Permission for backyard burning is granted when the Town Forest Fire Warden issues a burn permit. When a statewide ban on issuing permits is in effect, no permits may be issued.

An air quality open air burning permit from DEC may be required when burning other materials, including wood waste from demolition activities at a business, industry, farm, or a private residence. When an air quality open air burning permit is issued, it may be necessary to obtain an additional permit from your Town Forest Fire Warden or other local officials.

Learn more about open burning from the DEC Air Quality and Climate Division. Learn more about the FPR Wildland Fire Program.

